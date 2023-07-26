New Apex Legends bug gives resident murderbot tiny, adorable arms

Apex Legends’ final event of Season 17, Neon Network, introduced a new way for players to advance their rewards trackers: collecting Compute Nodes. But as fans have started to do just that, some have noticed that the tracker for these new items has a particularly silly effect on everyone’s favorite murderbot.

No, we’re not talking about Ash here. Earlier today, Reddit user u/apprentajs posted a screenshot of a Revenant player while they were using their Node Tracker. The title of the post says it all: “When Rev uses node tracker, he gets a tiny lil t-rex arms.”

He does, indeed, have tiny little arms in this screenshot, making him look more like Revenant Newborn than Revenant Reborn. As some commenters noted, it does also give extreme “Mom said it’s my turn on the Xbox” energy. Anyone else smell a new Apex community meme?

At least for now, Revenant mains that are trying to save up nodes for the skin of their dreams from this event will have to contend with a big head and little arms. So far, Respawn hasn’t addressed the bug or announced any patches for this event, though the developers have recognized an issue with node tracking. But the undead assassin should still be able to hold a weapon just as well as usual, as we haven’t seen any reports of mechanical issues coinciding with this bug.

The Neon Network event in Apex Legends will run right up until the end of this season, which is scheduled for August 8. So, if you want to see dino-Revenant, you better start gathering nodes before then.

