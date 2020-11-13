Nendoroid Lifeline is now available for pre-order

Need some healing? The newest Apex Legends’ Nendoroid from Good Smile Company might just be cute enough to cure your wounds.

Nendoroid Lifeline comes equipped with tons of extra equipment, whether you want to play with her as a life-giver or a lifetaker. Along with shield and syringe in hand, her signature D.O.C. Heal Drone is included with more interchangeable parts and thruster effects, allowing it to come to your rescue whenever you need it.

Callin' in a Lifeline package. 📦



Nendoroid Lifeline (and D. O. C.) has arrived and is available for pre-order!

On the more offensive side, the Nendoroid brought along her Heirloom weapons, the Shock Sticks. The Alternator SMG is her ranged weapon of choice.

This is the second figure in Apex‘s Nendoroid line, following Wraith. There’s not quite enough for a full squad just yet, but do pick up Lifeline before pre-orders end if you plan to assemble a party of Nendoroids.

Pre-orders for the figure are open till Jan. 6, 2021, and will run you $58.99. It’s estimated to only ship July 2021, so there’s plenty of time to make some room and throw yourself a Nendoroid Lifeline.