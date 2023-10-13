Moist Esports’ Apex team may have a new third player following region change

The controller fragger we were all waiting for.

Moist Esports coach Kyle "Draugr" Gillard looks at the team on the Split Two Playoffs Mainstage.
Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

Like the soccer transfer window, Apex Legends rostermania is seeing pros moving around like chess pieces for year four of the pro league. For Moist Esports, a region move seemingly isn’t the only new exciting thing to happen as Gildersons may potentially join this soon-to-be part Australian team.

With a region move locked in place, Moist is set to join North America, ready to go for ALGS Year Four. Moist are trialing their potential new third, former NRG player Gildersons, as he was spotted in the APAC South scrims and winning the Kurupt Cup on Oct. 12.

Gildersons, a 19-year-old controller superstar, has seen his fair share of success over at NRG, but with the org leaving competitive Apex last month, Gild’s fans remained in the dark on the star’s fate. On Sept. 16 Sweetdreams hinted that the future of the old NRG roster of Nafan, Gild, and himself went as follows: Sweet and Nafan would stick together and find a third while Gild would be picked up by a tier-one team looking for a controller fragger. 

The answer on everyone’s lips for Gild’s move? Dark Zero (DZ), who had recently dropped Xynew after their 13th place finish in losers bracket round two at the 2023 Championship. DZ were eliminated just before the finals lobby, where their rivalry against TSM ended a day shorter than they initially hoped.

But with the alleged reason for Gild not staying with his old teammates being that he couldn’t handle Sweet’s IGL-ing, the move to Dark Zero may be one better suited to players with larger egos who have thicker skin to handle Zero’s more demanding standards of play. Sweet explains below, “Gild and Zero would be…cataclysmic”.

Related
Who won the ALGS Championship 2023?
ALGS Year 4 kicks off in 2024 with new region and big buffs for APAC South

While nothing has been confirmed, we will likely see in the near future that Gild has signed with Moist Esports. The Championship was the most exciting tournament to date for Apex with TSM’s incredible comeback and the rise of other teams such as BLVKHVND and Dream Fire, so having more tier-one teams join Apex simply increases the competition for NA teams to qualify for LAN.

About the author
Hadley Vincent

COD and FPS Staff Writer based in the UK. Previously provided coverage for Gamer Journalist. A Psychology graduate, Hadley focuses their creativity and passion for video games where you can find them frequently deploying into Call of Duty's DMZ, consuming Apex Legends esports, and obsessing over the latest Indie Horror.

More Stories by Hadley Vincent