Moist Esports’ Apex team may have a new third player following region change

Like the soccer transfer window, Apex Legends rostermania is seeing pros moving around like chess pieces for year four of the pro league. For Moist Esports, a region move seemingly isn’t the only new exciting thing to happen as Gildersons may potentially join this soon-to-be part Australian team.

With a region move locked in place, Moist is set to join North America, ready to go for ALGS Year Four. Moist are trialing their potential new third, former NRG player Gildersons, as he was spotted in the APAC South scrims and winning the Kurupt Cup on Oct. 12.

Gildersons, a 19-year-old controller superstar, has seen his fair share of success over at NRG, but with the org leaving competitive Apex last month, Gild’s fans remained in the dark on the star’s fate. On Sept. 16 Sweetdreams hinted that the future of the old NRG roster of Nafan, Gild, and himself went as follows: Sweet and Nafan would stick together and find a third while Gild would be picked up by a tier-one team looking for a controller fragger.

The answer on everyone’s lips for Gild’s move? Dark Zero (DZ), who had recently dropped Xynew after their 13th place finish in losers bracket round two at the 2023 Championship. DZ were eliminated just before the finals lobby, where their rivalry against TSM ended a day shorter than they initially hoped.

But with the alleged reason for Gild not staying with his old teammates being that he couldn’t handle Sweet’s IGL-ing, the move to Dark Zero may be one better suited to players with larger egos who have thicker skin to handle Zero’s more demanding standards of play. Sweet explains below, “Gild and Zero would be…cataclysmic”.

While nothing has been confirmed, we will likely see in the near future that Gild has signed with Moist Esports. The Championship was the most exciting tournament to date for Apex with TSM’s incredible comeback and the rise of other teams such as BLVKHVND and Dream Fire, so having more tier-one teams join Apex simply increases the competition for NA teams to qualify for LAN.

