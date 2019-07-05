Mirage can find Wattson’s position in Apex Legends using her fence

Apex Legends’ season two started earlier this week, and the new legend Wattson is available. Her electric fences can be annoying depending on where she places them since you receive damage and are slowed down if you go through them. But there’s a way to punish Wattson by using Mirage.

Players found that Mirage’s tactical ability Psyche Out can reveal Wattson’s position if his decoy is hit by Wattson’s Perimeter Security fences. A person shared a video on the Apex subreddit showing how it works and proving that this is a possible interaction between both abilities.

Most people commenting on the thread seemed surprised, but this is consistent with how Mirage’s Psyche Out works today.

r/apexlegends – Mirage Clones Tell You Where Wattson Is r/apexlegends: The developer supported, community-run subreddit dedicated to Apex Legends made by Respawn Entertainment.

A secondary effect of his decoy is to show the location of a shooter if their decoy is hit. The sign that pops up on the screen is exactly like the one shown in the video above. But Mirage’s decoy has been pinging enemies’ locations whenever it takes damage, regardless if it’s from a bullet or an ability. It’s unclear if that’s intended, but that’s how the ability has been working for some time.

The way it interacted with Wattson’s Perimeter Security fence is similar to how the ability responds to Caustic’s Nox Gas Trap, Bangalore’s Rolling Thunder, and Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment. It should also work against grenades and any other kind of damage-dealing item your opponents use. Sacrifice the decoy from your tactical ability and it shows you where your opponent is.

Respawn hasn’t commented on the thread about this interaction. The post gained a lot of attention on the subreddit, which probably means that the company would’ve replied to it by now if this was a bug or unintended behavior. At least for now, anyone looking to counter Wattson can use Mirage to do so effectively.