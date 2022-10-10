Lifeline’s voice actor just debuted her first single

Mela Lee, the voice actor for Lifeline in Apex Legends, has officially begun to branch out into the world of solo music with her debut single, “Another Hallelujah,” which was released today.

This is exciting news for fans of her work in Apex, who already got a sneak peek into Lee’s singing talents with the Flyer Liars song featured in the “Family Matters” Stories from the Outlands cinematic that came out in June.

Lee’s debut solo single might not have the same punk rock energy that Lifeline’s music evokes, but it has its own uplifting charm backed up by production from Keith Harris, who’s previously worked with industry staples such as the Black Eyed Peas and Nicki Minaj. In her own words, “Another Hallelujah” is “precisely what this anxious, divisive moment in our history seemed to be calling for,” serving as a low-key but optimistic “anthem of exuberance, hope, and sanguine self-possession.”

Her skills as a vocalist may be best known to younger fans through the “Lifeline (Ajay Che)” single from Apex—which has racked up 350,000 streams since its quiet official release on Spotify—but Lee has also previously performed as the lead vocalist for the band Magnolia Memoir. The band released four albums between 2009 and 2018, but Lee’s new dive into solo work is a departure from the alternative pop sound of that band’s discography as well.

The music video for the song is available to watch today on YouTube, with the single’s release on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music coming later this week on Oct. 14, and pre-saving options available now.