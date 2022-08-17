JAKKS Pacific partners with Respawn to release new Apex Legends action figures

Respawn Entertainment and toy maker JAKKS Pacific have revealed the next wave of Apex Legends action figures.

This wave of action figures will feature Lifeline, Revenant, and Caustic. Each legend has poseable limbs with 25 different points of articulation and comes with a gun that fits in its hands. Lifeline comes with her D.O.C. drone and wears her base skin. Revenant’s figure features his Unholy Beast legendary skin. Caustic is wearing his Geometric Anomaly rare skin, which was available for Prime Gaming subscribers back in January 2020.

Each figure costs $19.99 and can be pre-ordered through GameStop. They’re six inches tall and are able to stand on their own feet, so none of them require a separate stand. The three figures are available for pre-order now and will be released on Oct. 28. Alongside the announcement, the official Apex Twitter account shared an image of the three new figures standing in front of a World’s Edge backdrop.

Previously, JAKKS Pacific has released figures based on Pathfinder, Octane, Bloodhound, and Mirage, as well as base-skin versions of Revenant and Caustic. With the Funko POP! line of figures, they make up the bulk of the Apex toys that are available on the market today. Other Apex spin-off media include the Overtime comic series and the extremely popular line of Nessie stuffed animals.

