Is there a fix for legends locked after Apex’s Legacy patch?

Apex Legends’ new season, Legacy, launched alongside some controversy. The latest update took out servers for the game altogether at the time of its debut, but things have been slowly improving and developers are “working through” the issues.

The issues started with the launch of the new season as players flocked to try their hands at the new additions to the game. The overwhelming demand caused a series of interruptions that still persist, though smaller in intensity.

Respawn acknowledged that Apex's marketplace service, which governs unlocks such as new legends and cosmetics, was “struggling.” For that reason, any character who isn't unlocked by default can remain unplayable. This includes the new legend, Valkyrie, but also applies to Mirage and Caustic. Despite being present since launch, the two legends must be acquired through legend tokens or Apex Coins.

Since the issue is on Respawn side, the fix lies with the developers, and players can do little other than wait. The good news is that the services “are beginning to come back online,” according to the studio's latest statement, which may mean that the issue won't persist for longer.

As a side effect to the issue, the game is defaulting some players who selected post-launch legends to the original six. The occurrence makes it possible for teams to run two or three copies of the same characters—for instance, with three Lifelines on the same squad.

The issue with the marketplace can also cause congestion and delays when buying Valkyrie or the Battle Pass, and it might be best to exercise caution and wait until the issues have been resolved to spent Apex Coins.