ImperialHal, Verhulst, Hakis headline pro lineup for Apex Legends Apex Rising charity event

Apex Legends’ Apex Rising Charity Pro-AM event is back with famous pro players such as ImperialHal, Verhulst, and Hakis already confirmed as participants. The event will run from Dec. 14 to 15 to raise money for (RED), an AIDS awareness and prevention charity.

The first Apex Rising charity event successfully raised $337,668 in April 2023, setting a high bar for Apex Rising 2.0 to meet. As a by-the-community and for-the-community event series, it is set to engage Apex Legends fans far and wide with amateurs, community members, and streamers gaining the opportunity to compete with professional players at the top of their game.

Apex Rising 1.0 included players from over 15 countries with over 120 amateur and pro players and more than 20 broadcast talent and observers. However, organizers are confident that Apex Rising 2.0 will continue to grow and uplift the community spirit even further.

WE'RE RUNNING IT BACK. Apex Rising Charity ProAm 2.0 is on December 14 & 15



1 Pro. 1 Creator/Celebrity. 1 Community Member x 40 teams



New, shorter, and more fun format. Bringing together the @PlayApex community to raise money & help fight the global AIDS pandemic with @RED ♥️ pic.twitter.com/LjgYrrwO93 — Jon Kefaloukos 🇬🇷 (@Falloutt) October 29, 2023

Providing those who contribute the most to the Apex Legends community the opportunity to excel and experience competing with the best in the game is at the core of Apex Rising. Organizers have emphasized that they wish to use the brightest and best of Apex Legends to “grow, support, and uplift” people from the grassroots to the professional scene. The event has already proven to attract a diverse selection of talent, from community managers to aspiring pros, all for the united cause of raising money for charity.

Apex Rising has informed Dot Esports that three of the most famous Apex Legends professionals— TSM’s ImperialHal and Verhulst, as well as Alliance’s Hakis—have already been secured as eager participants in the event. They have also confirmed that DJ Elephante and How to Get Away With Murder actor Jack Falahee will compete in the tournament.

Building on Apex Rising 1.0, tournament organizers have also collaborated with specific communities within Apex Legends to truly unite those invested in the game and esport like never before. Prominent and impactful groups such as the AWCS (Apex Women’s Competitive Scene), Liquipedia, Exo Clan, UTFT, and other collegiate and high school organizations all have guaranteed slots to participate in the charity fundraising event.

When asked for comment, core member of Apex Rising’s event management Jon “Fallout” Kefaloukos explained the aims of the charity tournament are to better connect the Apex community to its professional and content creator scene as well as fundraise for a great cause along the way.

“There weren’t many consistent large-scale charity events in Apex, and I thought we could use the Apex community as a chance to do more good for the world, which then helped us identify a perfect partner in RED,” Fallout said.

Community-orientated tournaments have long been central to the Apex Legends community. For Fallout, his first content creator tournament in March 2023 opened his eyes to how fun competitive community tournaments could be. He instantly wanted to open the opportunity to play in these events to those who rarely get the chance, especially where people can also contribute towards a good cause.

Amateur and caster applications for the Apex Rising Charity ProAM tournament are open until Nov. 26, so members of the Apex community still have time to apply. If selected, they will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play with the esport’s most famous faces. Hopes are that Apex Rising will continue to give community members the chance to turn their passion into action toward a good cause, making a positive impact for everyone involved.

Apex Rising will take place from Dec. 14 to 15 2023. Funds raised from the charity event will go towards (RED), an AIDs awareness and prevention charity. (RED) partners with the world’s best brands, collaborators, and communities to create products, campaigns, events, moments, and activations raising awareness of preventable and treatable diseases that remain only preventable and treatable for some.

During the event, participants will be fundraising and streaming in the hopes of beating Apex Rising 1.0’s record of $337,668. All money raised will be going straight to (RED). ImperialHal, Verhulst, and Hakis are only the first of 40 professional players confirmed to participate in the event, with many more to come.

Expect all of your favorite Apex Legends icons to be involved in what is sure to be the biggest third-party event of the year.