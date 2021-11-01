How to watch today’s $50,000 NICMERCS Gauntlet Apex tournament

The tournament will have top-notch casting and feature some of the top players in pro Apex.

The finale of the $50,000 NICKMERCS Gauntlet will start today at 4:30pm CT. Coverage of the event will be broadcast on his Twitch channel and likely on the channels of many of the participants.

The popular streamer has put on Warzone events in the past but has become increasingly involved with the Apex scene in recent months. This latest sponsored tournament invited amateurs to team up with Apex pros to try to take home a share of the substantial prize pool.

The BEST Battle Royale out right now is Apex Legends. Having that successful ranked mode to grind makes such a difference. New map on the way too, it’s hot 🥵 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) October 26, 2021

Today’s final matches will see the remaining $30,000 of a total $50,000 prize pool awarded. Six teams playing today made it out of the two qualifying events, each of which awarded $10,000 prize pools on their own. There are 14 additional teams that received invites to the finals.

Well-known Apex players competing in the North American Pro League will duke it out in the six-match main event, which will be played in a classic ALGS format that awards points for both placements and kills. The full rules and format can be found on the tournament website.

Some of the better-known participants are EMEA’s talented soloQgoats, who play with the popular Bangalore player and streamer for Luminosity, Shivam “ShivFPS” Patel. NRG’s Lindsey “LuluLuvely” is also fielding a team, while Complexity’s “ClaraATWork” formed a squad with Cloud9’s Zach Mazer and NRG’s Aidan “rocker” Grodin. Clara’s team will be tough to beat, considering Mazer and rocker are two of the best players in the Pro League at the moment and Clara is extremely talented as well.

The action, which is sponsored by EA, will be broadcast on NICKMERCS’ Twitch channel and feature commentary from veteran ALGS shoutcaster Jon “Falloutt” Kefaloukos and Guy Blaze.