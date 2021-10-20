NICKMERCS to host Apex Legends Gauntlet featuring $50,000 prize pool

NICKMERCS is set to host an MFAM Gauntlet Apex Legends tournament with a $50,000 prize pool later this month, the popular streamer announced today.

NICKMERCS has hosted multiple tournaments in the past, giving players a chance to win cash prizes in titles like Call of Duty: Warzone. But the latest tournament is for Apex and gives participants a chance to win part of a $50,000 cash prize.

The tournament will feature two qualifying events before the final event.

The tournament will feature two qualifying events before the final event. The first qualifier is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22. The first round of the event will feature four private lobbies with 20 teams in each. The teams will compete in three games and the top five teams in each lobby will advance to the second round. The 20 teams from round one will face off in the playoff round in a single private lobby and will play in two games. The top two teams will qualify for the main event and the top 10 teams will earn cash prizes.

The top team in the qualifier event will earn $4,750 and a spot in the main event, while the remaining top 10 teams will earn prizes ranging from $2,400 to $150. The teams will earn points based on their placing and each kill adds an additional point.

The first qualifier event is set for this Friday, Oct. 22. The second qualifier event is scheduled for Oct. 26, while the main event will take place on Oct. 27. The dates for the second qualifier event and main event are not final.