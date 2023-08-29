How to watch the 2023 ALGS Championship

Apex Legends’ biggest yearly esports event, the Apex Legends Global Series Championship, is right around the corner, and with 40 teams involved, the five-day event will be jam-packed with action from the top Apex players in the world.

There are a plethora of broadcast options for the event, including seven different alternate-language streams, and the event will be formatted similarly to other major esports events, with a group stage followed by a bracket stage. Here’s everything you need to know before you turn on the broadcast.

2023 ALGS Championship format

There are 40 teams competing in this year’s ALGS Championship that begins Wednesday, Sept. 6, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 10. The teams are split into four groups of 10 teams. Each group will play six games against every other group (i.e. A and B, A and C, A and D). This will result in each team playing a total of 18 games in the group stage.

Teams will accrue points over the course of their 18 games based on their performance, and the top 20 teams will advance to the winners bracket. The bottom half of the teams following the group stage will play in the losers bracket.

The Bracket stage will begin on Friday after two long days of group play. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The winner’s bracket will play an eight-game series with the top 10 teams advancing from the winner’s bracket to the finals. The losers bracket will also play an eight-game series, and the bottom 10 teams from that series will be eliminated. Following those series, the bottom teams from the winners bracket and the top teams from the losers will play an eight-game series to determine the final 10 teams that make the finals.

The 20 remaining teams will face off in the finals using a “match point” format. The teams that placed in the winners bracket will go into the finals with a points advantage. There is no limit to the number of games that can be played in the finals. In order to win, a team must reach 50 points to become “match point eligible.” After that, the team must then win a game. After a team wins, the rest of the teams are placed based on their total points in the finals.

How to watch the ALGS Championship

The ALGS Championship will be streamed live on the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels in English, but there are multiple other options for viewing as well. Alternate-language broadcasts include Japanese, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Mandarin, and Hindi. Some Alternate-language broadcasts will be available on YouTube, but all of them will be available on Twitch. Matches will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 4am CT.

Meanwhile, there will be officially sanctioned on-location watch parties for the event on a number of different Twitch channels including Nicewigg, Pokizgames, Oraxe, and Vickypalami.

