How to turn on login verification in Apex Legends

Login verification is usually known as an important extra safety measure for people when they’re trying to keep their accounts safe. Turning on two-factor authentication and other two-step login measures are usually the best way to make sure no one makes off with your information online.

When it comes to Apex Legends, having login verification turned on might not seem incredibly important. It’s just a game, after all. What information could someone take from me?

Outside of possibly getting the details on credit card information that you might use or be stored in your EA account, however, there’s another big reason to make sure login verification is turned on before the next season of Apex hits: gifting. Apex is introducing a gifting system in season 15 that will allow players to share cosmetics and skins with other players they know. It’s a solid feature that’s proved popular in other games and should see plenty of popularity when it goes live in Respawn’s battle royale.

To use the gifting system, however, you’ll need to have login verification turned on for your EA account. If you want to give your friend a skin, or are trying to receive a gift from another player, you won’t be able to unless you turn on the feature.

If you need to figure out login verification for your Apex game, check out the guide below.

How to turn on login verification for your EA account

To turn on login verification, you’ll need to go to EA’s website and log into your EA account. From there, enter the security section of your account and the option to turn on login verification should be near the top of the section.

When you turn on login verification, EA will prompt you to choose a method on how to use the login verification, which can be done with a code sent via text, email, or with an authenticator app. Once you’ve chosen one of the options, EA will prompt you via the method you chose to confirm you want to turn login verification on.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you should be all set. Enjoy the extra protection and gift away when season 15 releases on Nov. 1.