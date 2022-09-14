How to super glide in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a game about shooting, looting, using your characters’ abilities, and most importantly for some people, moving. “Moving” might not sound terribly exciting, considering movement is included in just about every game that’s ever existed, but the movement system in Apex has blossomed over the years to give the shooter a unique place in the battle royale market, where mastering movement tech can give you a significant advantage in your games.

From the simple slide-jump to wall bouncing, tap strafing, and shenanigans with the game’s various character movement abilities, a good movement player can bamboozle even the best players on the planet. And one technique that has a reputation for being difficult to pull off can put your movement game over the top: super glides.

Super glides give you a boost to your momentum when you climb atop an object. Usually in Apex, climbing tends to be slow and mantling up onto a flat surface that your character can stand on only results in your character standing upright on the platform, where they can start running forward again. When a player super glides, they get a boost forward at a near-horizontal trajectory in the air, making them less vulnerable while mantling up and less predictable in where they will end up, making them more difficult to shoot.

If you want to learn how to super glide, check out the guide below for some tips and tricks on performing the movement tech.

Learning to super glide in Apex Legends

The controls for super gliding aren’t particularly difficult. First, approach a wall or other object you can climb on top of. Then, start climbing it. At the moment your character model transitions from the climbing animation back into the standard standing or running animation atop the platform, input jump, and then crouch almost immediately after hitting jump. The inputs shouldn’t happen at exactly the same time, but almost, with the jump input coming just before the crouch input. If you’re holding forward while you do this, you should perform a super glide.

The difficulty with super glides is performing the timing of the move correctly. You have to make your button inputs in a window that only consists of a couple of frames, making the moment when you initiate the super glide very exact. You also need to make sure you’re hitting your button inputs in the correct order and in quick enough succession for the super glide to work.

The technique isn’t very forgiving if you’re trying it out in a real fight, either. If you try to super glide and mess it up during a game, it could just leave you crouched and standing still on top of a box or platform, an easy target for enemies to hit. For a technique that’s notoriously difficult to master with consistency, it’s probably best to go practice it in the firing range before incorporating it into your real games.

Once you do have the technique mastered, try combining it with slides and tap strafes to really bamboozle your enemies on what possible direction you might be going in next. After all, getting kills in Apex is fun, but looking cool while you do it is priceless.