Being able to check your match history is a common feature of many games like Dota 2, League of Legends, and CS:GO. It isn’t the case for Apex Legends, however, and fans can only check their Apex match histories through third party services.

Going over your match history can be useful for numerous reasons. Checking out trends in your recent games can allow you to notice your shortcomings so you can work harder to fix them. While going over your recent matches, you’ll also want to check your score, headshots and any other indicator that’s representative of your performance.

Once you pinpoint the areas that you can improve in your gameplay, you can start getting better at Apex Legends.

How to see your Apex Legends match history

Go to Apex.Tracker.gg.

Choose your gaming platform and enter your PSN name, Xbox Live username, or Origin username.

Hit enter to find yourself and select your profile.

The tracker can also be used to check other players’ stats. Steam name and Nintendo Switch usernames won’t work on the tracker and you’ll need to have an Origin ID, Xbox Live, or PSN username to be able to find yourself.

Using a third-party tracker is the best way to check your Apex match history until Respawn Entertainment adds an official way into the game. An official integration of match history could also bring replays into the game, a feature that has been requested by fans on multiple occasions. Players looking to review their matches later currently need to record their own gameplay which can be a less than ideal practice in some cases.