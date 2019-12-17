How to register for the Apex Legends Global Series

Apex fans, it’s almost time to put your skills to the test.

Next month, Respawn Entertainment and EA are kicking off the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) as the next leg of the battle royale’s venture into esports. Anyone can participate in the season’s online qualifiers for a shot at making it to one of the four Majors, where they’ll be able to prove themselves as the best Apex players in the world.

Boasting a total prize pool of over $3 million, the ALGS begins Jan. 25 with the first online tournament of the season. Players will earn Global Series Points by performing well in online, regional, and global tournaments. Those with the highest number of points will be eligible to participate in EA’s flagship live events, the Apex Legends Majors, which will yield the largest prize pools throughout the year.

There will be four Majors during the 2020 ALGS season. The first three Majors of the year will feature 100 three-player teams competing for a $500,000 prize pool. The fourth and final Major will wrap up the year and will see only the top 60 teams battling for a $1 million prize pool.

Each of the majors will incorporate the Match Point system used during the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational. To win the Majors’ finals, teams must reach a predetermined points threshold to activate Match Point. If they win a round with Match Point activated, they then become the Apex Legends champions.

All of the Majors and Premiere events will be streamed on Twitch, alongside a handful of the online tournaments. More information regarding broadcast details and further event dates will be announced at a later time.

How to register for the ALGS

Beginning today, Apex fans can register and start forming their squads for the ALGS’s inaugural season. To do so, players will need to sign up through Battlefy and connect their EA account. Team captains can then fill out the online form with their teammates’ names to register the squad for the 2020 ALGS season.

Registration for the first online tournament of the year begins Jan. 11. The qualifier will take place from Jan. 25 to 27 and will lead to the first Major of the year, which will occur on March 13 to 15. Players can find the full set of rules on Apex’s website.