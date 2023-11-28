Most gamers nowadays have a huge pile of devices they use to play games, especially those like Apex Legends, which is available absolutely everywhere.

Well, Respawn understands this, and on Oct. 26 they started implementing cross-progression. This feature works exactly how you’d think and will allow you to enjoy your cosmetics and other goodies no matter what you’re playing on. If you’ve been playing for years and invested time and money into the game then you’re probably wondering what you need to do so you can bring everything together in one place.

How to merge accounts for Apex Legends cross-progression

Merging accounts in Apex for cross-progression is extremely simple. In fact, the game will tell you if you need to do it and handle the rest.

Should you have multiple accounts, when you boot up Apex you will be notified you need to merge accounts. This is not voluntary, as everyone with multiple accounts will have to merge them to continue playing.

Follow the on-screen prompts and the merging process will begin. This includes selecting the primary account, which will be the one with the highest level. This account will acquire all of the skins, heirlooms, and Apex currency from the other. Basically, this is your new account now equipped with everything you had between the two—outside of some exceptions.

Despite the merge, some content will remain exclusive to different consoles. For PlayStation this is the PS+Pack Items, Xbox will keep the Founder’s Edition and Gold items, and Nintendo maintains its P.A.T.H. Legendary Skin exclusivity, as noted by Respawn. When it comes to in-game currency, all platforms will merge aside from Nintendo. The Mario maker will keep currency separate from other platforms for the time being.

The last thing to note is any Apex account created after Oct. 26, 2023, will not be eligible to merge with other pre-existing accounts for cross-progression.