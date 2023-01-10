How to get the Teamwork Badge in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is full of badges to collect but some of them are harder to get than others. While some are awarded automatically during certain time periods, others must be earned by achieving different in-game feats. One of those badges is the Teamwork badge, which is called the “Team. Work.” badge within the game.

In fact, there is a series of Teamwork badges, each getting harder and harder to obtain. The Teamwork badge series is a challenging one to complete since you can’t get them by grinding Apex on your own. This badge requires teamwork and communication with your squad — and an immense amount of skill.

Here is how to get the Teamwork badges in Apex.

What are the four Teamwork badge ranks?

There are multiple tiers of Teamwork badges to acquire if your goal is to get them all. The fourth Teamwork badge tier is one of the rarest in the entire game due to the difficulty of obtaining it. Here’s what you need to do to get all of the Teamwork badges:

Team. Work. I: Each player on your team needs to get three kills

Team. Work. II: Each player on your team needs to get five kills

Team. Work. III: Each player on your team needs to get seven kills

Team. Work. IV: Each player on your team needs to get 10 kills

When you think about it, Rank Four requires your squad to wipe out at least half of the enemies in a battle royale match, since you have to eliminate 30 enemies out of 60.

Killing half of the lobby is a huge feat, making the Rank Four Teamwork badge one of the most coveted in the game, and is sure to leave opponents nervous.

How to get the Team. Work. IV badge in Apex Legends

There is no straightforward way of unlocking this must-have cosmetic, which is sometimes referred to as the 10/10/10 badge. It requires incredible teamwork and skill to display the Rank Four Teamwork badge on your banner.

Luckily there are a few things you can do to make it easier.

The first thing to do is play with two teammates that are as equally skilled as you, preferably people you know. Make sure everyone is using a mic and can easily communicate strategies and locations. You need to find teammates that are on the same wavelength as you and will work together to achieve this incredible feat.

If you have a trusted team of talented players, try dropping into popular spots when the game begins. Known as “hot dropping,” this will give you a good amount of kills early on if your team is coordinated and mechanically gifted.

Throughout the rest of the match, keep track of everyone’s kills. If someone is falling behind, make sure they get the final strike on a fallen enemy. It can become a bit of a balancing act since you need to make sure everyone gets 10 kills and it isn’t just one squadmate going out on their own. Point out where fallen enemies are so your kill-hungry Apex teammates in need of more eliminations can rush in for the final hit.