How to get Legend Tokens in Apex Legends

Compared to other battle royale titles, Apex Legends stands above the crowd with its adrenaline-filled gameplay. While the class system adds a little bit of variety to the overall experience, Apex can play a lot more straightforward than a title like Fortnite.

Apex's currency system can be complex for newcomers, though. There are actually five different currencies in Apex, and each are used for different items and purposes.

Apex coins can be purchased with real-life cash, while Crafting Metals drop from Apex packs and allow players to craft certain items. Heirloom Shards also drop from Apex packs and allow players to obtain some of the rarest cosmetics in the game. Event-specific currencies depend on the on-going event, and then there's Legend Tokens, which is one of the harder currencies to come by in Apex.

There's no way to purchase Legend Tokens in exchange for real-world currency, meaning your supply of them will be limited. Despite the lack of supply, Legend Tokens are used in many parts of the game, so knowing how you can get some may help you out when you're in need.

Here's everything you need to know about Legend Tokens in Apex.

What are Legend Tokens good for?

Like most currencies in Apex, Legend Tokens are used to unlock skin recolors and Legends.

They're also used to reroll daily quests, which can add up quite quickly.

Legendary skin recolors 6,500 or 10,500 Legend Tokens Legends 12,000 Legend Tokens for all legends First daily challenge reroll 200 Legend Tokens Second daily challenge reroll 500 Legend Tokens Third and consecutive daily challenge rerolls 1,000 Legend Tokens

The cost of rerolling daily challenges resets to 200 Legend Tokens each day. The in-game store also features some exclusive weapon skins that you can only purchase with Legend Tokens, a decent alternative to spend your tokens on.

How can you get Legend Tokens in Apex Legends?

Starting from level four, Apex players begin earning 600 Legend Tokens every time they level up. This continues even if you hit the level cap since the system is actually based on experience points and not levels. Considering leveling up is the only way to obtain Legend Tokens, you'll simply earn more of them as you play the game.

If you're looking to earn more Legend Tokens, you'll need to look for ways that'll increase your overall XP gain while playing Apex. As a rule of thumb, getting more takedowns and kills will yield you more experience from each Apex match, and you can also invite your friends to your squad. Each invited member of your team will grant you a 5 percent XP bonus.

Stay up-to-date with Apex news since it isn't uncommon for Respawn to host double-XP events during seasonal events or special occasions. We recommend doing as many Battle Pass quests as you can do alongside taking out all the challenges with an XP reward.

Weekly challenges are another decent source of XP, but some of them may require you to step out of your comfort zone and play different legends. While rerolling them is an option, you'll maximize your Legend Token in-come by powering through them. Weekly quests should be able to secure you 25,000 XP points by themselves each week.

If you're looking to get the most out of your Legend Tokens, you can try not spending any of them on rerolls until you collect all the legends or the legendary skin recolors. These two are the two most valuable in-game items that Legend Tokens unlock. Once you purchase all legends, you should also be able to save enough Legend Tokens to unlock the next legend that becomes available with a new season. This means that if you play your cards right, you should never pay Apex coins to play the newest legend of Apex.