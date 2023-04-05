How to get into Realm in Apex Legends

Realm, an automated matchmaking service, has created a new Apex Legends league for top pro players and content creators to compete in, with acknowledgement and support from Respawn Entertainment and EA. The Realm SoloQ League features the traditional solo queue format for all players competing, where players cannot queue with their friends and are matched with random teammates before each game begins.

Season 1 of Realms SoloQ League kicks off on April 1st!



– $150,000 in Prizing per region

– To qualify NA Pred+, EMEA Masters+ (Plus other qualifying metrics)

– Lower tiers with prizing and finals for lower ELO players

– Season is 3 months long, we will announce more information… pic.twitter.com/VopgvkjEMi — Realm (@therealm_gg) March 5, 2023

What makes Realm’s pro league unique from the ALGS is the all-season open registration status, allowing any player to enter and start playing games with the best competition Apex has to offer.

For many players, finding a consistent team of three to queue up ranked games or join community tournaments can prove difficult on a daily basis. Realm offers an alternative to the ranked experience, allowing for any individual player to compete at the highest level of competition alongside established pros and content creators, without the need to form a team beforehand.

If you are a high-ranked player looking for a team or simply want to find an alternative to ranked, here is everything you need to know about joining Realm.

How to register for Realm in Apex Legends

To enter the Realm SoloQ League, players will need to create an account on the official Realm website and join their Discord. A registration code is provided in the Discord server to start the registration process.

Players must connect a Discord account to the Realm website, and will know when the pairing has completed through a DM in their discord. Afterwards, players must enter their Apex username and send a screenshot of their account to the designated verification Discord channel.

To pass the final step of verification, players must meet one of three criteria. They must have been Challengers Cup or Pro League Qualifiers Finals attendants, have a Liquipedia page and history, or achieved Masters+/Predator in Ranked, dependent on region. For season one of Realm, Masters+ players in EMEA will be verified, while NA will only verify Predator+ players, excluding any results from season 12 and Arenas ranked.

For any Masters+ players in NA, they can also join the circuit with the vouch system. By contacting players who are already verified with Realm, they can vouch for your status in the Realm player council, and decide if you are approved to participate in the Realm pro league.

As of season one, Russian and Crimean residents are not allowed to participate in the Realm pro league.

The Realm SoloQ League runs daily from 7am-1pm CT for EU, and 1-7pm CT in NA. Season one of Realm launched on April 3 and runs until July 3, 2023. Players will compete for a $150,000 prize pool each season, distributed between daily results, the overall leaderboard, and the final tournament of the season, featuring the top 120 players from each region.