How to get Apex Legends Prime Gaming drops during the ALGS playoffs

The playoffs for the first split of the 2022 Apex Legends Global Series are getting underway. Regional tournaments across the world are starting with a collective $1 million prize pool.

Some of the best Apex squads from North America, EMEA, and northern APAC will collide on Jan. 22 and 23. The playoffs for both South America and southern APAC have already concluded, with Team Singularity and Dreamfire each finishing in first place, respectively.

There’s still plenty of action to catch, especially since EA and ALGS introduced their own Multiview feature to the official PlayApex Twitch channel. But that’s not all. Dedicated viewers can also earn in-game rewards by watching cumulative hours of ALGS matches via Twitch drops. Here’s how.

How to get Apex Legends Twitch drops during the ALGS playoffs

First, you’ll need to connect your EA account to your Prime Gaming account. You can do this by going to Twitch, going to the Prime Gaming Loot page via the crown icon in the top right, and then clicking on the first Apex item you see. During the playoffs, that would be the Core Crafted Bundle, which is available until Feb. 17. Click “Claim” and there should be a window that pops up with a link to EA’s website where you can link your account.

Screengrab via EA/Amazon

When you first click through, you may have to sign in to your Amazon account. If you’re already connected to EA, it will take you right back to the Loot page. Otherwise, it will ask you to allow the account to sign in to EA. Then, sign in on EA and the accounts should link and you can return to the Loot page.

Once you know you’re connected, you can start watching the official PlayApex stream. You’ll earn a dropped reward for each cumulative hour watched, up to four total. Once you earn one, you can claim it from your Inventory page. The rewards are:

The Rare “ALGS Playoffs ’21” Holospray after one hour watched.

The Rare “Scarlet Scale” Prowler skin after two hours watched.

The Rare “Singularity” Bloodhound skin after three hours watched.

The Epic “Champions Cup” Gun Charm after four hours watched.

All of the items should be in your in-game inventory once they’re claimed from the Prime Gaming Inventory page. The EMEA playoffs take place on Jan. 22, then the NA and northern APAC playoffs run on Jan. 23.