How to fix the friends list not working error in Apex Legends

Fix your friends list and start landing with your friends in Apex.
Published: Apr 1, 2024 06:59 am
Fuse swings a guitar over his head as he flies towards Mad Maggie, shooting at him from a turret.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Running around in the Outlands with your friends is a fun way of playing Apex Legends, but it can be frustrating when technical issues start popping up, such as the friends list failing to load or display your friends.

The friends list not working error in Apex is confusing. It usually only affects a minority of the playerbase in most cases, so you might have friends who can see you on their friends list while you continue to struggle. The friend list not working error can negatively impact your game if you play more squad games than solo.

What causes the friends list not working error in Apex Legends?

Ballistic, Rampart, and Wattson sipping tea in Apex Legends Breakout Launch trailer
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “friends list not working” error in Apex can be attributed to server problems. When servers experience outages or maintenance, several online features can become temporarily unavailable. This includes the ability to connect with and see your friends list.

How can you fix the friends list not working error in Apex Legends?

Conduit in yellow and grey clothing with a flying device in Apex Legends
Image via Respawn Entertainment

The first step to try fixing the friends list not working error in Apex is a basic restart of your router and gaming system. A fresh reboot can resolve network glitches and re-establish a solid connection with the servers

If that doesn’t do the trick, consider checking official sources like the Apex Legends X (formerly Twitter) account or server status websites for reports of outages or maintenance. It’s possible servers are down, and the best course of action is to wait for the developers to bring them back online.

If you’re playing Apex on PC, you can alternatively exit and re-log into your EA app. This might refresh your account connection and resolve the friends list issue. If you and your friends have Steam accounts, you could also try linking your Apex account to Steam and using the Steam friends list to invite them to your game.

While these solutions might get you back in action, Respawn Entertainment and EA could roll out a permanent fix for server-related issues.

Read Article ALGS is experimenting with getting rid of the Dropship start, according to leak
The audience and all 20 teams on the 2023 ALGS Championship Stage
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
ALGS is experimenting with getting rid of the Dropship start, according to leak
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Oversight Women’s Series is bringing ALGS-style competition to Apex’s female pros
An image of a female character in apex legends holding a weapon
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Oversight Women’s Series is bringing ALGS-style competition to Apex’s female pros
Adam Snavely Adam Snavely Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to fix the error code Clog in Apex Legends
Mirage, Rampart, and Crpyto lean over in the Apex Legends season 20 graphic.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
How to fix the error code Clog in Apex Legends
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 27, 2024
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.