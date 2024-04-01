How to fix the friends list not working error in Apex Legends

Running around in the Outlands with your friends is a fun way of playing Apex Legends, but it can be frustrating when technical issues start popping up, such as the friends list failing to load or display your friends.

The friends list not working error in Apex is confusing. It usually only affects a minority of the playerbase in most cases, so you might have friends who can see you on their friends list while you continue to struggle. The friend list not working error can negatively impact your game if you play more squad games than solo.

What causes the friends list not working error in Apex Legends?

The “friends list not working” error in Apex can be attributed to server problems. When servers experience outages or maintenance, several online features can become temporarily unavailable. This includes the ability to connect with and see your friends list.

How can you fix the friends list not working error in Apex Legends?

The first step to try fixing the friends list not working error in Apex is a basic restart of your router and gaming system. A fresh reboot can resolve network glitches and re-establish a solid connection with the servers

If that doesn’t do the trick, consider checking official sources like the Apex Legends X (formerly Twitter) account or server status websites for reports of outages or maintenance. It’s possible servers are down, and the best course of action is to wait for the developers to bring them back online.

If you’re playing Apex on PC, you can alternatively exit and re-log into your EA app. This might refresh your account connection and resolve the friends list issue. If you and your friends have Steam accounts, you could also try linking your Apex account to Steam and using the Steam friends list to invite them to your game.

While these solutions might get you back in action, Respawn Entertainment and EA could roll out a permanent fix for server-related issues.

