How to fix Apex Legends Error Code 110

There’s a new error in the air for Apex Legends players, and it’s causing major issues. Error Code 110 has recently popped up across players’ screens, and it’s telling them that the game is “unable to complete EA account sign in.” In lamen’s terms, this basically means players can’t log in to Apex Legends, meaning they aren’t to play whatsoever.

Naturally, players want to get this error code solved as quickly as possible. While we can’t guarantee the problem goes away for you, we do have a few potential fixes that you can try in the meantime.

Fixing Error Code 110 in Apex Legends

Below, you can see a list of four potential fixes for Error Code 110. If none of them happen to work, then you’re likely stuck until Respawn Entertainment and EA release a patch to solve the error.

Restart the app and your system

As is the case with many errors and bugs, your first step in this scenario should be to completely close out of Apex and restart your entire system as well. If you want to take things a step further, you can perform a power cycle, which involves unplugging your system’s power for one minute after shutting it down. Then, after a minute, plug it back in and relaunch Apex. With enough luck, the refresh of a power cycle was just what the doctor ordered.

Check the Apex Legends servers

Sometimes, the issue is 100 percent on the developer’s side of things. Before you take any additional drastic measures to solve Error Code 110, you can check the Apex servers to make sure they are functioning properly. The easiest way to check this is by going to Down Detector and seeing if other players are experiencing problems related to the servers.

If others are having trouble, then at least you know you’re not alone and you can wait for the developers to fix the problem on their end.

Check your Internet connection

Of course, it could also be that the problem is 100 percent on your end. One of the last measures you can take is to ensure that your internet connection is fully up and running. If you have the capability, you may also want to perform a restart of your modem or router. This often solves many issues related to accessing online games.

Once again, you can attempt to power cycle your device by unplugging it, waiting one minute, and then plugging it back in. But if you have the ability to restart your device on your computer or phone, that works just as well.

Uninstall and reinstall Apex Legends

Finally, we have a last-ditch measure. Given the overall size of Apex’s download file, we don’t recommend this for most players. But if you’re truly desperate to get back into Apex and have stable enough internet speeds, then a reinstall could be worth your time.

For most, though, we recommend simply waiting for Respawn to issue a patch. The time it takes to uninstall and reinstall your game could be longer than hanging around for an update.

If all of this fails, however, there is not much more you can do. You’ll simply have to wait for the developers to fix Apex Legends.