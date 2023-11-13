After 13 days of hunting, the Red Nessie has been found.

Season 19 of Apex Legends, Ignite, dropped on Oct. 31, bringing a new Red Nessie to discover in the Firing Range. And after 13 days of Nessie hunting, YouTuber SoarinFalcon, Apex Legends coach Yoroi, and Oxygen Esports analyst SomeoneWhoLeaks cracked the formula.

For those unwilling to spend days trying every sequence of actions in the game, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to find the Red Nessie in Apex.

Step No. 1: Equip Ballistic

You will need Ballistic to carry the three guns necessary to find the Red Nessie.

Step No. 2: Pick up three weapons beginning with the letters “R,” “E,” and “D”

Your options for weapons that start with the letter “R” are:

R-301 Carbine

R-99 SMG

Rampage LMG

RE-45 Auto

Your options for “E” are:

EVA-8 Auto

Your options for “D” are:

Devotion LMG

Step No. 3: Using your “R” weapon, kill a dummy while airborne

Jumping while shooting is the easiest way to complete this Red Nessie step.

Step No. 4: Use the EVA-8 to kill a dummy from 80 to 100 meters away

Both 80 and 100 meters have been demonstrated to work for this step, so you can use a rough estimate of the distance.

Step No. 5: Use the final bullet in the Devotion to kill a dummy while standing on top of the dropship

You must kill the dummy with the final bullet in your clip to complete this step.

Step No. 6: Look for the dummy with the Red Nessie on its head and add it to the Nessie collection

After completing all of the steps above, you can now add the Red Nessie to your arsenal to join any previous Nessie hunting trophies. You just need to find the custom dummy that has spawned with the Red Nessie on its head in the Firing Range.

The Nessie hunting Easter eggs began with season 17 and have continued to challenge players at every corner. Obtaining the Red Nessie took until Nov. 12 following season 19’s launch. Other Nessies to find from previous seasons include the 10 Green Nessies, the Pink Nessie, the Gold Nessie, and the Blue Nessie.

Season 19 will last for 105 days until Feb. 13, 2024. Season 20 will likely land us a new Nessie hunt, so players must ensure they are up-to-date and ready by then.