How to destroy Caustic’s Gas Traps in Apex Legends

If you’ve played Apex Legends for any extent of time, you know how painful it is to run into a room that you think is safe, only to have Caustic’s traps trigger and fart you half to death. For beginners, these traps may seem impossible to counter, but there’s a way to easily remove them.

Caustic is a legend that’s unlockable with 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. Once unlocked, he has a range of abilities centered on poisoning his enemies with toxic gas. His unique playstyle requires entrapping enemies and poisoning them to their death.

Once his gas canisters start to go off, your health will begin to quickly drop. All it takes, though, is a weapon or some careful aim to disable his canisters.

In season 12 of Apex, a massive change was issued to Caustic’s Gas Trap ability. Previously, when Gas Traps would detonate, they would become unkillable. Now, they can be destroyed once the gas has been deployed. Here’s exactly how it works and what was changed in season 12:

Gas Traps now have 150 HP.

Detonated traps will expire at 11 seconds (instead of 12.5 seconds).

Gas effects linger for two seconds after barrel destruction or expiration (gas particles still linger a bit longer as they dissipate).

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment | Remix by Scott Duwe

Gas Traps can still be destroyed the traditional way before detonation, too. If you shoot the very bottom of the canister, it will destroy it without detonating it at all. This is the safest way to destroy one, obviously, without having to expel more ammunition to destroy one that’s been detonated.

The next time you find yourself stuck in a room full of canisters ready to poison you to death, don’t panic. Once you find where the canisters are, you can quickly disable them. Conversely, if you play Caustic, try to find hidden spots to place canisters. This will make it more difficult for the enemy to counter you the better that you hide them.