How to access The Icarus Bridge on Olympus in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ latest season, Legacy, went live on May 4. With the addition of a three-vs-three mode called Arenas, players will have more variety in the playlist and a mysterious infestation has also begun spreading in Olympus. This outbreak is both a part of the map update and a season quest, and players will try to find a way to stop it.

The culprit of the outbreak looks to be a ship called The Icarus, also a new landmark in Olympus. There’s also a hidden compartment inside, the Icarus Bridge. This location is locked, however, and you’ll need to get yourself a Keycard to unlock it.

Here’s how you can get access to the Icarus Bridge on Olympus in Apex.

As you get inside the ship, you’ll notice that whatever happened in it left no survivors. You’ll be surrounded by scientists and crewmates who weren’t lucky enough to make it, and the chances are you’ll find a Bridge Card near one of their corpses.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

After picking up a keycard, you’ll need to make your way back to the front of the ship. Once you unlock the doors, you’ll find high-tier loot waiting inside. Since the update just launched and where you’ll be is one of the new points of interest (POI), you’ll undoubtedly have a lot of competition. Make sure to do some light looting after landing as getting to the Icarus Bridge after picking up the card key.