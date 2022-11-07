How much are 500 Apex Packs in Apex Legends?

Heirlooms are some of the most coveted items in Apex Legends. These extremely rare cosmetics can’t be purchased outright, however. Instead, they can only be purchased with Heirloom Shards, which in turn can only be obtained in Apex Packs, the game’s version of loot boxes. Heirloom Shards normally have less than a one percent chance of dropping, according to the official Apex FAQ page.

How do so many players have Heirlooms if their currency is so hard to come across? To make the process a little fairer, players are guaranteed one set of Heirloom Shards in every 500 Apex Packs. It’s possible to obtain all the necessary Apex Packs for free just by playing the game, but purchasing 500 packs is also an option for those who would rather spend money than grind for hundreds of hours. The cost is steep, but the prestige is worth it for some players.

If you decide to splash the cash, how much money will you have to spend to purchase 500 Apex Packs?

Apex Pack costs

Before rushing into the game and purchasing 500 Apex Packs right off the bat, use the Apex Packs Calculator to estimate the number of free packs you’ve already opened with battle passes, treasure packs, and more. The calculator also takes into account any packs you’ve purchased in the past. If you’ve been playing the game for more than a few days, chances are you’ve already earned some free packs, so using the calculator first will prevent you from spending more money than you need to.

If you’re trying to purchase enough packs to get an Heirloom on a new account or if you just don’t want to mess with the calculator, head into the game and enter the store. Each Apex Pack costs 100 Apex coins, which is the equivalent of about $1. You can buy one for 100 coins or 10 for 1,000 coins, the latter of which makes it easier (though not cheaper) to buy them in bulk. Note that you can’t purchase Apex coins in denominations smaller than 500 for $4.99, so that’s the bare minimum you’ll need to spend to get an Apex Pack if you don’t already have coins accrued from the battle pass or another source.

If each Apex Pack costs 100 Apex coins, the total cost for 500 packs would be 50,000 Apex coins. The largest amount of Apex coins you can purchase in one transaction is 11,500 for $99.99. The easiest and cheapest way to buy the 50,000 coins needed for 500 packs would be to buy four sets of 11,500 coins and one set of 4,350 coins, which would cost $439.95 in total and would leave you with 350 coins left after you purchase all 500 Apex Packs.

While this may sound like a sky-high price, remember that most players have opened a significant number of packs over the course of their play and therefore won’t need to buy all 500 packs outright. If you want an Heirloom now but you also don’t want to blow $439.95, it’s worth using the Apex Packs Calculator to estimate how many you’ve already opened and simply purchase the remaining number of packs. If you’d rather not spend any money at all, you can grind your way to all 500 packs, though that will take a significant amount of time.