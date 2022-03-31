How do you make dummies attack and move in Apex Legends firing range?

Compared to other battle royales in the market, Apex Legends has a faster pace that constantly requires players to adapt to their surroundings. Whether you accidentally zip line into an enemy squad or find yourself in the middle of a crossfire, you’ll need to think and act quickly.

Coming out of such challenging in-game situations will require game knowledge, but you can always make up for it with your aim. Players with a precise aim will find it easier to outplay their opponents, and a good aim mostly comes with practice.

Each Apex match will be a training session of its own. If you’d like to have a private session and train while no one else is watching, Apex’s firing range is the place to be. Not only can you train your aim in the firing range, but you can also try out different weapons to add more guns to your arsenal.

When you load into the firing range, however, you may notice almost all the targets will be stationary. That can be changed with a few tweaks, and here’s how you can do it.

How to make Apex dummies come to life

Load into the firing range in Apex.

Head over to the cave that can be found in the left side of the map.

If you have any guns or ammo in your inventory, drop them.

Get over to the metal ledge in the cave and stand in the center of it.

Look down and crouch.

Choose a new legend through the legend select screen.

After completing the steps above, you should hear a sound, which will let you know you were successful at activating the Easter Egg. If you were successful, you should see all the dummies moving around the firing range when you get out.