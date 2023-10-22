Hopeful Titanfall fans left deflated after teaser trailer turns out to be for Apex Legends

Apex Legends and Titanfall developer Respawn dropped a surprise teaser this week, and it had many fans crossing their fingers for news of the long-awaited Titanfall 3. Much to Titanfall fans’ disappointment, though, the teaser turned out to be nothing more than a character announcement for Apex Legends.

The video, posted to YouTube on Oct. 20, shows a new playable Apex character called Conduit. While she looks like an interesting character, fans were understandably disappointed to learn that we’re no closer to Titanfall 3 than before.

In a Reddit thread on the same day, players shared their disappointment that their hopes were dashed. Instead of a new addition to the beloved franchise, all we’re getting is another Apex Legend, of which there are dozens already.

Respawn Entertainment revealed Conduit’s character in the usual way, with a small announcement video telling us about the character’s past. She remembers Titan, whose operator sacrificed themself to save her town from Ion forces. Now, she’s all grown up, and looks to become an Apex Legend herself to provide for her family.

Even though there’s no news of Titanfall 3 on the horizon, some fans remain hopeful that this new Apex character might be a sign the developer is setting the scene to continue the Titanfall story. Since a recent update to Titanfall 2 made the game playable again, it’s not surprising fans are keen to jump back in.

We hope the developers will recognize their fans’ commitment and love for the Titanfall series and reward their patience with a new game. They have waited so long, and been so steadfast in their support, that Titanfall 3 would surely be a success.

About the author