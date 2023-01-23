Hiding in plain sight: Apex players outsmart opponents with neat camouflage trick

As tactics go, this one could be a game-changer: One crafty Apex Legends squad has figured out how to use the environment to their advantage, totally outsmarting their enemies through camouflage, and this Dot Writer guarantees you won’t see it immediately.

There’s a simplicity to the strategy too. In Apex, grappling and vaulting over terrain is a key part of gameplay. But, if you pause midway through climbing boxes, buildings, rocks, and more, you can actually hang on the edge. By holding onto the edge of a wall or box, you can all but disappear, if your enemy isn’t paying attention properly.

One Apex gamer shared the trick—a controller-breaking move if ever we’ve seen one—on the title’s subreddit on Jan. 22, asking at the same time, “How did I not see an entire squad in front of me?” Don’t lie either; you had to replay it the first time too.

The majority of the community thought, while simple, the strategy was undeniably brilliant, with many commending the sneaky Apex team in the clip.

Some pointed out it’s incredibly hard to spot a player standing still. One player said “You really would be surprised” by how effective the strategy is. Another user called Apex gamers “T-rex players” due to their movement-based vision and a large portion of the players in the comments said they couldn’t see the enemies “until they moved.”

Not everyone was so impressed by the cheeky hiding trick though. Another Apex legend attempted to school those they saw as shortsighted users. Apparently, according to the disgruntled veteran, players should’ve noticed the difference in the player model’s shape and the big box. The eagle-eyed gamer verbally showed off his “pattern recognition” skills by highlighting the fact the box is a “square item and their character models make it look triangular.”

With the rotating map pool that Apex has, the constant change in environments might make it more difficult for players to notice every little detail associated with newer locations. Returning maps like Olympus might have a higher chance of a still gamer being missed as players learn what different buildings and areas look like.

Either way, prepare yourself to see (or miss, rather) a large number of players in your upcoming Apex matches. This could be a hilarious meta-shift in the making.