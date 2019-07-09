Here’s ESPN’s list of celebrities, streamers, and pros in the upcoming Apex Legends EXP Pro-Am

ESPN has finally released all the participants of the first-ever Apex Legends EXP Pro-Am, which will feature some of the most popular Apex streamers and pro players pairing up with some of the best athletes and sports personalities the world has to offer.
The tournament will take place on Thursday, July 11 at 8pm CT and will award a $25,000 grand prize to the winning three-person squad—all the prize money will be donated to the V Foundation for Cancer Research on behalf of the winning three players.
There are plenty of notable Apex pros and streamers playing in the event, including Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm, NRG Esports’ Coby “dizzy” Meadows, Federico “Fedmyster” Gaytan, Houston Outlaws’ Lucas “Mendokusaii” Håkansson, and TSM’s Colton “Viss” Visser.
Meanwhile, there are multiple popular sports athletes and personalities that will be participating as well, including big names like Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, Chicago Bears’ Tarik Cohen, WWE star Xavier Woods, and even musician Dillon Francis. Check out the whole list here:
|Pros/gaming personalities/ESPN talent
|Athletes/celebrities
|Casper, Team Liquid
Dizzy, NRG Esports
DrDisrespect, Gaming Personality
Dropped, Rogue
Tennp0, FaZeClan
Gigz, 100Thieves
HusKers, Rogue
Jericho, Gaming Personality
Jessica Chobot, Gaming Personality
Kingrichard, NRG Esports
Malik Forte, Gaming Personality
Mendokusaii, Gaming Personality
Naomi Kyle, Gaming Personality
Nick EH 30, YouTube Creator
Stonemountain64, Facebook Streamer
Sweetdreams, Rogue
Sydnee Goodman, IGN Host
Teenage, 100Thieves
Viss, TSM
Fedmyster. Gaming Personality
Xchocobars, Gaming Personality
Clinton Yates, ESPN Host
Israel Gutierrez, ESPN Host
Jack Mitrani, X Games Host
Marcus Spears, ESPN Host
Maria Taylor, ESPN Host
Sarah Spain, ESPN Host
|Bernardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
Blake Cashman, New York Jets
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins
Connor Ball, The Vamps
Darius Miles, Former NBA Player
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Dillon Francis, electronic musician
Eli Apple, New Orleans Saints
Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos
Jey Uso, WWE
Jimmy Uso, WWE
Joejuan Williams, New England Patriots
Kenneth Faried, Houston Rockets
Kenny Omega, AEW
Marcus Scribner, Actor on Blackish
Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints
Martellus Bennett, Former NFL Player
Mike Davis, Chicago Bears
Mitchie Brusco, X Games gold medalist
Orlando Scandtrick, NFL Player
Quentin Richardson, Former NBA Player
Rasheem Green, Seattle Seahawks
Ryan Decenzo, X Games gold medalist
Sam Witwer, Actor on The Walking Dead
Stephen Weartherly, Minnesota Vikings
Shawne Merriman, Former NFL Player
Tatiana Suarez, UFC
Tom Schaar, X Games gold medalist
Troy Gentile, Actor on The Goldbergs
Xavier Woods, WWE
Zach Moore, Arizona Cardinals
The event will be streamed on ESPN app, both the ESPN Esports and Electronic Arts Twitch channels, ESPN Esports’ YouTube, Twitter, ESPN Play, ESPN Player, and WatchESPN. Catch all the action this coming Thursday.