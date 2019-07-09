Here’s ESPN’s list of celebrities, streamers, and pros in the upcoming Apex Legends EXP Pro-Am

ESPN has finally released all the participants of the first-ever Apex Legends EXP Pro-Am, which will feature some of the most popular Apex streamers and pro players pairing up with some of the best athletes and sports personalities the world has to offer.

The tournament will take place on Thursday, July 11 at 8pm CT and will award a $25,000 grand prize to the winning three-person squad—all the prize money will be donated to the V Foundation for Cancer Research on behalf of the winning three players.

ESPN PR on Twitter 🚨 Competitors scheduled for the first-ever EXP Pro-Am @PlayApex presented by @KnowTheRealCost 🎮 @drdisrespect 🏈 @TarikCohen 🎧 @DillonFrancis 🏀 @DevinBook 🎥 @NickEh30 🎙 @MariaTaylor 🏀 @breannastewart 🗓 Thursday | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN App Full list: https://t.co/UO3eokkBLE

There are plenty of notable Apex pros and streamers playing in the event, including Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm, NRG Esports’ Coby “dizzy” Meadows, Federico “Fedmyster” Gaytan, Houston Outlaws’ Lucas “Mendokusaii” Håkansson, and TSM’s Colton “Viss” Visser.

Meanwhile, there are multiple popular sports athletes and personalities that will be participating as well, including big names like Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, Chicago Bears’ Tarik Cohen, WWE star Xavier Woods, and even musician Dillon Francis. Check out the whole list here:

Pros/gaming personalities/ESPN talent Athletes/celebrities Casper, Team Liquid

Dizzy, NRG Esports

DrDisrespect, Gaming Personality

Dropped, Rogue

Tennp0, FaZeClan

Gigz, 100Thieves

HusKers, Rogue

Jericho, Gaming Personality

Jessica Chobot, Gaming Personality

Kingrichard, NRG Esports

Malik Forte, Gaming Personality

Mendokusaii, Gaming Personality

Naomi Kyle, Gaming Personality

Nick EH 30, YouTube Creator

Stonemountain64, Facebook Streamer

Sweetdreams, Rogue

Sydnee Goodman, IGN Host

Teenage, 100Thieves

Viss, TSM

Fedmyster. Gaming Personality

Xchocobars, Gaming Personality

Clinton Yates, ESPN Host

Israel Gutierrez, ESPN Host

Jack Mitrani, X Games Host

Marcus Spears, ESPN Host

Maria Taylor, ESPN Host

Sarah Spain, ESPN Host Bernardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

Blake Cashman, New York Jets

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins

Connor Ball, The Vamps

Darius Miles, Former NBA Player

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Dillon Francis, electronic musician

Eli Apple, New Orleans Saints

Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos

Jey Uso, WWE

Jimmy Uso, WWE

Joejuan Williams, New England Patriots

Kenneth Faried, Houston Rockets

Kenny Omega, AEW

Marcus Scribner, Actor on Blackish

Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints

Martellus Bennett, Former NFL Player

Mike Davis, Chicago Bears

Mitchie Brusco, X Games gold medalist

Orlando Scandtrick, NFL Player

Quentin Richardson, Former NBA Player

Rasheem Green, Seattle Seahawks

Ryan Decenzo, X Games gold medalist

Sam Witwer, Actor on The Walking Dead

Stephen Weartherly, Minnesota Vikings

Shawne Merriman, Former NFL Player

Tatiana Suarez, UFC

Tom Schaar, X Games gold medalist

Troy Gentile, Actor on The Goldbergs

Xavier Woods, WWE

Zach Moore, Arizona Cardinals

The event will be streamed on ESPN app, both the ESPN Esports and Electronic Arts Twitch channels, ESPN Esports’ YouTube, Twitter, ESPN Play, ESPN Player, and WatchESPN. Catch all the action this coming Thursday.