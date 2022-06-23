Apex Legends follows the typical trend of free-to-play games by offering purchasable skins for each of its characters. Each of the game’s characters have a variety of skins ranging in rarity from Common to Legendary that can be found in Apex packs, the store, or unlocked through crafting.

During the early days of the game, Legendary skins didn’t make any significant visual changes to legends. Instead, they offered mostly slight visual adjustments and color swaps.

The game and its visual design sense have changed significantly since those first early seasons, making Legendary skin a great way to show your sense of fashion and keep all eyes on you while scoring kills.

Here is every single Legendary skin in Apex Legends.

List of every Apex Legends Legendary skin so far

Ash

Bangalore

Bangalore La Catrina – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Outland Warrior – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Mint Condition – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Cherry Bomb – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore The Enforcer – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Killer B – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Apex Overdrive – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Full Metal Jacket Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Spacewalker – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Sky Marshal – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Officer Williams – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Killing Machine – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Viceroy – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Stay Frosty – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore High Visibility – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Decorated Line – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Crimson Queen – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Radical Action – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Dressed to Impress – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bangalore Soldado de la Muerte – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Bloodhound

Bloodhound Protector of the Patch – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound The Centurion – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Great Winter – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound The Runekeeper – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Tthe Plague Doctor – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Royal Guard – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Imperial Warrior – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Radiant Stalker – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Wise Warrior – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Young Blood – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Wanderind Warrior – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound The Intimidator – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Hunter Within – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Royal Livery – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Royal Huntmaster – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Hunters Moon – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Dangerous Game – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Wicked Harvest – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound Road Warrior – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Caustic

Caustic Prince of Darkness – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic The Trophy Hunter – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic The Last Laugh – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Claustic – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Necrosis – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Divine Right – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Sixth Sense – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Philosopher’s Stone – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Blackheart – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Third Emperor – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Dark Cloud – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Synthesis Chamber – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Blackheart – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Deputy of Death – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Silverback – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Mad King – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Caustic Sweet Dreams – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Crypto

Crypto Rising Phoenix – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Hype Beast – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Deadly Byte – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Totemic Might – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Hack Frost – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Fuzzly Logic – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto White Listed – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Hired Gun – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Devil’s Advocate – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto The Masked Dancer – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Whitelisted – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Seeker of Knowledge – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Winters Grasp – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Midnight Cypher – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Hallowed Spirit – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Awoken Fury – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Nomad Overseer – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Inconspicuous – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Crypto Masked Storyteller – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fuse

Fuse Man O War – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Fuse Dread Captain – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Fuse Natural Born Daredevil – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Fuse Old Gold – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Fuse Real Steel – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Fuse Boared to Death – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Fuse Scallywag – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Fuse Cybernatic Payload – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Gibraltar

Gibraltar Brudda Bear – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Ride or Die – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Darl Side – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Millenium Tusk – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Code Red – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Gibraltron – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Redwood Raider – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Monster Mashed – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Call to Arms – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Soft Power – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Bunker Buster – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Imperial Defender – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Born in Blood – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Golden God – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar King of the Sea – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Lost Dynasty – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Blood and Thunder – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Gentle Giant – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gibraltar Ring Leader – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Horizon

Horizon Solaris – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Horizon Terra Nova – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Horizon Dark Matter – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Horizon Golden Boson – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Horizon Neon Stardust – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Horizon Supermassive – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Horizon Galactic Guardian – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Horizon Biotic Luminary – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Horizon Brave Hero – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Lifeline

Lifeline Judge Jury Executioner – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Balance Shift – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Peak Performer – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Vital Signs – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline London Calling – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Organized Anarchy – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline First Responder – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Bling – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline From the Ashes – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Rejuvination – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Pirate Queen – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Breach and Clear – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Worlds Apart – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Bad to the Bone – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Ghost Stalker – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Hell Raiser – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Loba

Loba Purple Reign – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Loba Off the Record – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Loba Gold Standard – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Loba Bootlegger – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Loba Haute Hoplite – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Loba Petty Thief – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Loba Rum Runner – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Loba Tigress – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Loba Crystalline Perfection – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mad Maggie

Mirage

Mirage Captain Bamboozle – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Old Town – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Pit Crew – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage The Wisecracker – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage The Dark Artist – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Folk Hero – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Man Made Man – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Fools Gold – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Seafoam Swindler – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage The Revenger – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Ghost Machine – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Angel City Hustler – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage The Prestige – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage The Center Stage – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Red Carpet – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Swish Buckler – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage The Show Stopper – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Chuckles The Barrelman – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Mirage Perfect Illusion – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Newcastle

Octane

Octane Surplus Acceleration – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Gold Rush – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Victory Lap – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Speed Demon – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane El Diablo – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Holeshot Hotshot – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane XL-R8 – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Arachnoid Rush – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Clocktane – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Dasher – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Laughing Fool – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Jade Tiger – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Extreme Measures – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Red Shift – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Sonic Boom – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Fast Fashion – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane El Tigre – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Onis Shadow – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Wild Speed – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Octane Peak Performance – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Pathfinder

Pathfinder War Machine – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Green Machine – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Bot of Gold – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder The Aviator – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Model P – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder The Angel City Pacer – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Omega Point – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Full Metal Robot – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Waveracer – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Plastic Fantastic – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Pole Position – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Srvn Mrvn – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Joyfinder – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Iced Out – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Full Throttle – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Memoir Noir – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Friendly Fire – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder War Path – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder P.A.T.H. – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Mechameleon – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Right Fierce – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Elegant Mechanics – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Rampart

Rampart Premium Finish – Screengrab Respawn Entertainment Rampart The Devil You Know – Screengrab Respawn Entertainment Rampart Heritage Pride – Screengrab Respawn Entertainment Rampart Sari Not Sari – Screengrab Respawn Entertainment Rampart Death Dealer – Screengrab Respawn Entertainment Rampart Crafty Kitsune – Screengrab Respawn Entertainment Rampart Wastelander – Screengrab Respawn Entertainment Rampart Packin Paisley – Screengrab Respawn Entertainment Rampart Cleanup Crew – Screengrab Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Revenant

Revenant Unholy Beast – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Bird of Prey – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Shadow on the Sun – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant The Afterlife – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant False Idol – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Relic of Death – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Deathproof – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Forged Knight – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Frost Ancient – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Sacred Divinity – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Blood Ritual – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant A Gaze Eternal – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Synthetic Shinobi – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Seeing Red – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Bleached Bone – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Predatory Instict – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Revenant Nightmare – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Seer

Valkyrie

Valkyrie Titan Tested – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Valkyrie Military Grade – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Valkyrie Golden Opportunity – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Valkyrie Azure Blessing – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Valkyrie Birthright – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Valkyrie Omatsun Fury – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Valkyrie Aerial Evolution – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Valkyrie Air Show – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Wattson

Wattson The Warrior Empress – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Vaporwave – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Strange Attractor – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Cyber Security – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Fly by Wire – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Ace of Sparks – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Ruby Joules – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Cyber Punked – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Silver Age – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Shocking Suffer – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Bionic Wolder – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Current Champ – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Outlands Explorer – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Wired for Speed – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Haute Drop – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Rocket Scientist – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Wattson Chaos Conductor – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Wraith