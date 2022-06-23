Apex Legends follows the typical trend of free-to-play games by offering purchasable skins for each of its characters. Each of the game’s characters have a variety of skins ranging in rarity from Common to Legendary that can be found in Apex packs, the store, or unlocked through crafting.
During the early days of the game, Legendary skins didn’t make any significant visual changes to legends. Instead, they offered mostly slight visual adjustments and color swaps.
The game and its visual design sense have changed significantly since those first early seasons, making Legendary skin a great way to show your sense of fashion and keep all eyes on you while scoring kills.
Here is every single Legendary skin in Apex Legends.