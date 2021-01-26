Here are Fuse’s abilities in Apex Legends

Few things are official right now, but fans have a good idea of what's on the way.

Walter “Fuse” Fitzroy is bringing the mayhem to Apex Legends‘ eighth season. The bombastic legend is joining the Apex Games with an explosive kit complete with firebombs that seem to negate an entire area.

Respawn hasn't officially shared details on Fuse's kit, but a series of cinematics ahead of season eight has given fans a glimpse of the explosive enthusiast's abilities. Unsurprisingly, they seem to focus on grenades and explosions—a fitting kit for the Master of Mayhem. These abilities are speculation on what his kit may look like based on official media, at least until Respawn officially releases his kit.

Both season eight trailers gave fans a good look at Fuse's tactical ability. The legend uses his metal arm to throw a small grenade that has a series of sequential explosions, like a mini-cluster bomb. The ability will likely deal damage to enemies, but it's unclear if it will also apply an effect.

Fuse's passive also relates to grenades, based on the season eight gameplay trailer. The upcoming legend uses his mechanical arm to toss an Arc-Star, which whooshes toward a target. His passive will presumably improve his grenade-throwing abilities—possibly with increased range or projectile speed.

Fuse's ultimate is a mortar that unleashes firebombs in an area. The gameplay trailer showed how it works in detail. Fuse fires a mortar to the sky that splits into a series of incendiary bombs. Activating the ultimate shows both where the projectile will split and the impact radius of the firebombs, which deal a hefty amount of damage to enemy squads.

The final part of his kit made an in-game appearance before we even heard of Fuse himself. It first showed up as a teaser in the final rounds of any matches. The mortar projectile would drop from the sky and shooting at it would cause a fiery explosion. The ultimate seems to function a little bit differently than in the teaser, however. The gameplay trailer shows that the firebombs explode instantly, instead of staying in one piece until taking fire.

Previous pieces of media offer plenty of room to speculate about Fuse's kit. With season eight fast approaching, however, Respawn will soon share more details on the explosive legend's skillset before the new season launches on Feb. 2.