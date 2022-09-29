Apex Legends’ Fight or Fright event is coming back with a vengeance in 2022, providing players with one of the largest (and by far the longest) editions so far. Within Fight or Fright 2022, players will have four weeks to take on the frightening celebrations, with three returning limited-time modes making an appearance as the guests of honor in this event.

Fright or Fright 2022 comes with its flagship mode, Shadow Royale, arriving in Olympus for the first time. Its elysian atmosphere will give way to a more terrifying tone, however. Shadow Royale will take place in Olympus After Dark, a nighttime version of the floating city that sheds its utopian atmosphere for a darker, more macabre tone.

In addition to Shadow Royale, players can expect the return of two anticipated limited-time modes: Gun Run and Control. Gun Run is Apex‘s take on the established Gun Game, where players progress through a gauntlet of 25 weapons by killing opponents with each gun. Each kill gives players a different weapon and puts them one step closer to the end of the gauntlet. Whoever carves a kill with the final weapon—the exclusive Throwing Knife—will win the match. Gun Run also has four squads of three players, departing from the usual madness in large-scale Apex matches and from the contained carnage of Arenas. Gun Run debuted in the Beast of Prey event, which launched in September, so players don’t have to wait long for its return.

Control, on the other hand, has been an established game mode since its release in season 12. The Battlefield-esque game mode brings nine-vs-nine combat with infinite respawns and healing items as the large squads fight for control of several points spread around one POI. For Fight or Fright 2022, Control matches will take place in Lava Siphon, Barometer, and Labs After Dark—a nighttime version of the carnage from Olympus’ Hammond Labs, falling in line with the event’s theme.

Each mode will rotate for one week at a time throughout the event, with Shadow Royale making a second appearance. Here is the full schedule of what mode will be available each week.

Fright or Fright 2022 limited-time mode rotation and calendar

Week one (Oct. 4 to 11): Shadow Royale

The event kicks off with Shadow Royale, the Halloween-themed limited-time mode that’s one of the event’s signatures. Gun Run follows shortly after, barely giving any time for players to gather some rust since the mode’s last appearance. The third week of the event features Control with a series of tweaks, including a new timed event. Shadow Royale rounds out the rotation again for the final week of the event, giving players one last chance to participate in the frightening game mode.