Full Apex Legends patch notes: All Spellbound event changes and bug fixes

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the game’s latest event, Spellbound—and it’s a doozy. It’s categorized as a collection event and includes an Heirloom for Seer, the return of Control, and the introduction of private matches for all players. There are 24 new cosmetics to collect, including new legendary character and weapon skins for legends old and new.
Spellbound, which begins on Jan. 10, is also functioning as Apex’s midseason patch for season 15. The update that starts the event will include a handful of weapon adjustments, crafting rotation changes, and bug fixes across the board. Control itself also received a few small tweaks, though the majority of the changes affect the game’s weapons and attachments.
Here are all Spellbound patch notes in Apex.
Spellbound changes and bug fixes
Control
- The ability to join a match in progress has been extended further into a match. Matchmaking will try to fill empty player slots up until one team has a score of 625 or there’s a score difference of 300 between the teams
- Players who join a match in progress will skip the first spawn wave, spawn with purple armor and a purple helmet, and receive a full ratings tier, which grants purple weapons and one ultimate charge
- Added a new 150 XP end-of-match reward to Control
- If a team is losing by a score of 62 or more, they now skip spawn waves
- Added a distance indicator on Mobile Respawn Beacons’ in-world icon
- Added a time remaining indicator on the Mobile Respawn Beacon spawn point map icon
- When attempting to incorrectly place a Mobile Respawn Beacon, the game will now display a hint message as to why placement is failing: for example, if the beacon is too close to a friendly or enemy home base or a zone
- Bloodhound clues now “clean up” after 30 seconds rather than 90 seconds
- Bloodhound clues are now cleaned up when the player that left them dies, with the exception of the player death clue
- Spawn locations tuned to try to prevent players form spawning close to enemies
- The inventory tab, rather than the scoreboard, is now set as the default when accessing menus during gameplay
- Updates to weapon loadouts in the loadout selection menu based on weapon meta changes
- Assorted bug fixes and crash fixes
Crafting Rotation
- The G7 Scout and the C.A.R. SMG have been placed in Replicators.
- The Spitfire and Peacekeeper are returning to floor loot.
Hop-Ups
Anvil Receiver
- Limb damage multiplier reduced from 0.9 to 0.75
- Flatline damage reduced from 43 to 39
- R-301 damage reduced from 35 to 32
Weapons
G7 Scout
- Damage reduced from 34 to 32
Prowler Burst PDW
- Damage increased from 14 to 15
Sentinel
- Amount of shield cells required to energize reduced from two to one
Bug Fixes
- Mirage decoys now correctly show shield regeneration visual effects when near a Wattson Pylon in Control and Gun Game
- 10 new Welcome Challenges have been added to help new players learn Apex. Completing all 10 challenges awards a new “Apex 101” badge
- Changing characters in the Firing Range now has a smoother third-person transition
- Fixed a rare issue with Mobile Respawn Beacons sometimes spawning a dropship out of bounds
- Fixed an issue with ability previews when entering Phase Portals
- Doors now always appear as damaged when they’re one melee attack away from being destroyed
- Caustic Town Takeover loot canisters now behave more reliably in Control
- Reduced the visual effects of Caustic’s gas flash
- Fixed rare game client crash with IMC Armories
- Fixed the raven in Bloodhound’s Niflheim Hundr skin to appear as white more reliably
- DirectX 12 beta: Added support for the Brightness slider in all display modes
- DirectX 12 beta: Fixed crash affecting the string setting.mat_backbuffer_count “0”
- Fixed an issue where Crypto could use the inspect command while using his drone, which would remove the HUD
- Fixed an issue where lobby menu tabs would enter an unresponsive state after changing screen resolution
- Made “hold and tap” logic more responsive for controller players viewing weapons in Loadouts