Full Apex Legends patch notes: All Spellbound event changes and bug fixes

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the game’s latest event, Spellbound—and it’s a doozy. It’s categorized as a collection event and includes an Heirloom for Seer, the return of Control, and the introduction of private matches for all players. There are 24 new cosmetics to collect, including new legendary character and weapon skins for legends old and new.

Spellbound, which begins on Jan. 10, is also functioning as Apex’s midseason patch for season 15. The update that starts the event will include a handful of weapon adjustments, crafting rotation changes, and bug fixes across the board. Control itself also received a few small tweaks, though the majority of the changes affect the game’s weapons and attachments.

Here are all Spellbound patch notes in Apex.

Spellbound changes and bug fixes

Control

The ability to join a match in progress has been extended further into a match. Matchmaking will try to fill empty player slots up until one team has a score of 625 or there’s a score difference of 300 between the teams

Players who join a match in progress will skip the first spawn wave, spawn with purple armor and a purple helmet, and receive a full ratings tier, which grants purple weapons and one ultimate charge

Added a new 150 XP end-of-match reward to Control

If a team is losing by a score of 62 or more, they now skip spawn waves

Added a distance indicator on Mobile Respawn Beacons’ in-world icon

Added a time remaining indicator on the Mobile Respawn Beacon spawn point map icon

When attempting to incorrectly place a Mobile Respawn Beacon, the game will now display a hint message as to why placement is failing: for example, if the beacon is too close to a friendly or enemy home base or a zone

Bloodhound clues now “clean up” after 30 seconds rather than 90 seconds

Bloodhound clues are now cleaned up when the player that left them dies, with the exception of the player death clue

Spawn locations tuned to try to prevent players form spawning close to enemies

The inventory tab, rather than the scoreboard, is now set as the default when accessing menus during gameplay

Updates to weapon loadouts in the loadout selection menu based on weapon meta changes

Assorted bug fixes and crash fixes

Crafting Rotation

The G7 Scout and the C.A.R. SMG have been placed in Replicators.

The Spitfire and Peacekeeper are returning to floor loot.

Hop-Ups

Anvil Receiver

Limb damage multiplier reduced from 0.9 to 0.75

Flatline damage reduced from 43 to 39

R-301 damage reduced from 35 to 32

Weapons

G7 Scout

Damage reduced from 34 to 32

Prowler Burst PDW

Damage increased from 14 to 15

Sentinel

Amount of shield cells required to energize reduced from two to one

Bug Fixes