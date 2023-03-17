Faide’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds

Cole “Faide” Caswell is one of the fastest-growing Apex Legends creators, boasting nearly 900,000 subscribers on YouTube and just over 800,000 followers on Twitch. The 22-year-old has been described as one of the fastest Apex players, being called a “Movement God” by himself and others.
As such, there are a bunch of players who are looking to emulate Faide in more ways than one. Many players want to start with Faide’s settings and keybinds in Apex since they clearly have been proven to work well. For a full look at Faide’s keybinds, sensitivities, and other settings, check out the guide below.
Faide’s keybinds in Apex Legends
We’ll start off with Faide’s keybinds, which were last confirmed to be active in late 2022.
- Sprint: Left Shift
- Jump: Space Bar
- Crouch (Toggle): C
- Crouch (Hold): Left Ctrl
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Interact/Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: N/A
- Inventory: Mouse Button 4
- Map: Tab
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Aim Down Sight (Toggle): N/A
- Aim Down Sight (Hold): Right Click
- Melee: V
- Reload: R
- Cycle Weapon: N/A
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: X
- Use Selected Health Item: 4
- Use Syringe: N/A
- Use Med Kit: N/A
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
- Character Utility Action: H
- Inspect Weapon: N
Faide’s sensitivity and settings in Apex Legends
Now we have Faide’s mouse sensitivities and video settings, which might not be for everyone since they are more tailored toward a professional player’s liking. This means that the video settings, for example, are ultra-catered for performance over graphics.
Mouse sensitivity
- DPI :1700
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Mouse Sensitivity: 0.8
- ADS Mouse Sensitivity Multiplier: 1x
- Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: N/A
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
- Mouse Invert: Off
- Lighting Effects: On
Video settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Resolution: 1680×1050
- Brightness: 50%
- Field of View: 120
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Nvidia Reflex: Disabled
- Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0
- Adaptive Supersampling: N/A
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: High
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
- Color Blind Mode: Default
As a note, Faide uses a 16:10 aspect ratio monitor, which is not common among most players. This causes his resolution to be different from most players as well. If you have a regular monitor, your aspect ratio will likely be 16:9. A comparable resolution for a 16:9 aspect ratio is 1600×900.