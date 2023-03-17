Faide’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds

Cole “Faide” Caswell is one of the fastest-growing Apex Legends creators, boasting nearly 900,000 subscribers on YouTube and just over 800,000 followers on Twitch. The 22-year-old has been described as one of the fastest Apex players, being called a “Movement God” by himself and others.

As such, there are a bunch of players who are looking to emulate Faide in more ways than one. Many players want to start with Faide’s settings and keybinds in Apex since they clearly have been proven to work well. For a full look at Faide’s keybinds, sensitivities, and other settings, check out the guide below.

Faide’s keybinds in Apex Legends

We’ll start off with Faide’s keybinds, which were last confirmed to be active in late 2022.

Sprint: Left Shift

Jump: Space Bar

Crouch (Toggle): C

Crouch (Hold): Left Ctrl

Tactical Ability: Q

Ultimate Ability: Z

Interact/Pickup: E

Alternate Interact: N/A

Inventory: Mouse Button 4

Map: Tab

Toggle Fire Mode: B

Aim Down Sight (Toggle): N/A

Aim Down Sight (Hold): Right Click

Melee: V

Reload: R

Cycle Weapon: N/A

Equip Weapon 1: 1

Equip Weapon 2: 2

Holster Weapons: 3

Equip Grenade: G

Equip Survival Item: X

Use Selected Health Item: 4

Use Syringe: N/A

Use Med Kit: N/A

Use Shield Cell: 7

Use Shield Battery: 8

Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Character Utility Action: H

Inspect Weapon: N

Faide’s sensitivity and settings in Apex Legends

Now we have Faide’s mouse sensitivities and video settings, which might not be for everyone since they are more tailored toward a professional player’s liking. This means that the video settings, for example, are ultra-catered for performance over graphics.

Mouse sensitivity

DPI :1700

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Mouse Sensitivity: 0.8

ADS Mouse Sensitivity Multiplier: 1x

Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: N/A

Mouse Acceleration: Off

Mouse Invert: Off

Lighting Effects: On

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Resolution: 1680×1050

Brightness: 50%

Field of View: 120

FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Sprint View Shake: Minimal

V-Sync: Disabled

Nvidia Reflex: Disabled

Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0

Adaptive Supersampling: N/A

Anti-Aliasing: None

Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)

Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Model Detail: High

Effects Detail: Low

Impact Marks: Disabled

Ragdolls: Low

Color Blind Mode: Default

As a note, Faide uses a 16:10 aspect ratio monitor, which is not common among most players. This causes his resolution to be different from most players as well. If you have a regular monitor, your aspect ratio will likely be 16:9. A comparable resolution for a 16:9 aspect ratio is 1600×900.