Exo Clan buy EMEA Apex giants Element 6 in shock acquisition

The E6 era is over; it's time for KSWINNIIE to start anew.
Published: Apr 2, 2024 05:13 pm
KSWINNIIE pulls a face at the camera during the 2023 Year 3 ALGS Championship
Photo by Joe Brady via Electronic Arts

Following an April 1 tease from Element 6 in-game leader KSWINNIIE, the organization has been acquired by Exo Clan in a shock takeover. The E6 brand was synonymous with KSWINNIIE, but the player will now represent the Exo Clan brand, marking the end of an era in Apex Legends. 

The E6 logo has been a regular sight in the ALGS since January 2021, when the top brand was formed in Holland, found its base in Ireland, and then in October that year welcomed its iconic French captain KSWINNIIE to the team. Despite their consistent presence amongst the top-performing EMEA teams, the org was never able to win a LAN title.

Apex player KSWINNIIE pictured playing on stage at the 2023 ALGS Split 2 Playoffs
It’s the end of an era as KSWINNIIE and the Element 6 branding part ways. Photo by Joe Brady via Electronic Arts

Exo Clan today confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that it has acquired Element 6’s operations in their entirety, including the Apex team, management, and content creators.

Despite a strong start to the Year Four Split One season, E6 faced the crushing news that they had failed to qualify for LA’s Split One Playoffs, casting doubt over their Apex futures. The team has become known for its frequent roster changes, especially from 2022 to 2023 where they made seven changes over a fourteen month period. Although KSWINNIIE played with both Cjraked and Slab during Split One, only KSWINNIE and Cjracked are confirmed to be joining Exo Clan, meaning that once again a new player will be signed.

KSWINNIIE hinted that major change was on the horizon in a recent April 1 post, where he teased that the future “is looking bright,” but lamented that “at least I gave everything I had during my time there, I think… But everything comes to an end at some point.” Timing the post for April Fools day led to suspicion over whether he was trying to fool fans. However, this sentiment now appears to be a genuine reflection on his time with E6.

This week’s acquisition of E6 is a natural continuation of Exo Clan’s planned expansion in the EMEA region. It follows their acquisition of UTFT in October 2023, where they picked up that organization’s Apex lineup and support staff. This roster, alongside their coaching staff, was released this week to make way for the E6 takeover.

As E6 did not qualify for the ALGS Split One Playoffs in L.A., the roster will instead begin competing under the Exo Clan brand once Split Two begins in June.

