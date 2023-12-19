Category:
Apex Legends

EMEA Apex legend Hardecki could make ALGS return after Aurora benches taskmast33r

Is 2024 the year of legacy players?
Hannah Marie ZT
Hannah Marie ZT
|
Published: Dec 19, 2023 04:38 pm
Hardecki competing at the ALGS 2022 Championship

Aurora announced on Dec. 19 that one of their star 2023 Apex Legends players, taskmast33r, has been benched from their active roster. It took less than an hour for sources to come forward to Dot with the claim that Hardecki could be in line to replace him. 

Information has surfaced that EMEA legend Hardecki has been playing with the Aurora team, including in Team Death Match games against fellow EMEA team Alliance. Pro League coach Alex “coldjyn” Nicholls published a screenshot of three players in a lobby under the Aurora name, using the display names “oj,” “geeky,” and “autumn.” Sources have informed Dot Esports that one of these players is in fact Hardecki. 

Screenshots displayed of the alleged new Aurora team, Ojrein, 9impu1se, and Hardecki

Although less in the limelight during 2023, Hardecki has a long history in competitive Apex. Their career tracks all the way back to 2019, during the first year of competitive Apex. Throughout their time as a pro, they have been known to pull off some of the best plays seen in the ALGS, and especially their success while playing for Gambit in the 2021 season

On the other hand, Aurora’s 2022-23 season was inundated with a hybrid of success and controversy. Their performance during the EMEA regular Split One earned them a spot in London’s Split One Playoffs, but visa issues cruelly denied them the ability to compete. They proceeded to qualify for the Split Two Playoffs, but were unable to reach the finals. 

Eventually, the team qualified for the 2023 Championship in Birmingham. Facing more visa issues, they were unable to play with their full roster, instead starting the tournament with Uxako. In an alleged attempt to skirt ALGS rules, the team ended up playing as a duo in the later stages of the tournament, much to the surprise of viewers. 

Despite beginning Year Three as EMEA region winners, Aurora finished the season shrouded in controversy. Signing a legacy player like Hardecki could be their route back to the top. 

Year Four is set to mark the return of more than one legacy Apex pro, with Mande and Shiv returning to the ALGS Pro League following the preseason qualifiers. For many fans, they are witnessing their first heroes make their hopeful return, ready to relive their glory days. Hardecki may well be one of them. 

Author

Hannah Marie ZT