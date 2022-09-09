Dedicated Apex fan designs aim-trainer to perfect your gameplay in the Outlands

An in-depth option for Apex players wanting to take their game to the next level.

While Apex Legends has always had the firing range and third-party tools such as Aim Lab have existed for years for players wanting to cultivate better aiming precision, nothing has existed quite like the Apex “Flowstate Aim Trainer” mod.

Developed by CaféDeColombiaFPS, the aim trainer mod works through the R5Reloaded client and features a plethora of different challenges that are each designed to hone and perfect a specific skill unique to Apex. This includes everything from a challenge shooting down Valkyries using their ultimate, Arc Star drills, handling rapidly strafing opponents, and consistently being able to hit skydiving targets.

Flowstate Aim Trainer, a fully featured Aim Trainer mod for Apex Legends is available.

Showcase: https://t.co/ZeW3ksHmk9

Download: https://t.co/4iH5A3bU4X pic.twitter.com/5JKOcE2CNe — CaféDeColombia (@CafeFps) September 5, 2022

The number of in-depth settings available in the mod only adds to the significant benefits that come with training through it, with options pertaining to the shield level of your targets, their strafing speed, weapon loadouts, and the map of choice to train on. Compared to the limited Firing Range in the official version of Apex Legends, Flowstate Aim Trainer markets itself on its capability to prepare players for realistic scenarios and encounters they may face in an actual match of the battle royale.

Immediate questions arise about the viability of using it, though, knowing that it’s an unofficial mod for a live service title like Apex. But Conor Ford, who specializes in security at Respawn Entertainment, clarified on Twitter that making use of the mod was not a bannable offense even if the developers of R5Reloaded recommend its users use alt accounts. “I wouldn’t personally but you do you,” he said when asked about using the mod. But he then warned “be careful using programs like this from the R5 reloaded team. You don’t really know what all they can see from their end once you install their stuff.”

This is cool but is it allowed?🤔 https://t.co/x0fDhRGgJK — TSMFTX ImperialHal (@ImperialHal) September 5, 2022

It hasn’t taken long for the mod to see widespread circulation among Apex‘s more competitively inclined player base, with even ImperialHal posting his interest on a promotional video that went viral from content creator Skeptation. Respawn and EA’s continued lack of concern toward the R5Reloaded client suggests there’s little reason to think the aim trainer will be taken down anytime soon, making this a great opportunity for any player looking to up their game.