Apex Legends is celebrating the festive season and if you’re a Prime Gaming survivor during this time you’ll have a chance to need some neat free loot.

The Revenant Candy Bundle is now up for grabs and available for Prime subscribers across all devices including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. In this bundle, you’ll get three Candy-themed cosmetics.

Have you been naughty or nice this year? 🎅



Unlock the Candy Carnage skin, Candy Pain Rampage, and Grim Wrapper Banner Frame and get a visit from Revenant-Claus when you connect your account to #PrimeGaming.



🍬: https://t.co/y6RA2v3lwT pic.twitter.com/Te8kRFuONt — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 15, 2022

Among these, the biggest gift is the Revenant character skin Candy Carnage, which gives the Legend a unique candy cane decal. Matching this, the Grim Wrapper banner shows this version of Revenant alongside a bow and some candy canes.

The last gift in this bundle is a weapon skin for the Rampage called Candy Pin. Similarly, this boasts a white and red candy swirl style wrap perfect to celebrate the holiday season in Apex.

Of course, like all Prime drops, this bundle won’t be available forever so if you plan on adding it to your collection you’ll want to act soon. If you’re already a Prime subscriber you’ll simply need to head to the Prime Gaming Apex loot page and press “claim now.”

If it’s your first time doing this you may need to link your Apex account to your Prime Gaming membership.

This can be done by following the below steps.

Follow the link account prompt from the Prime Gaming website to Electronic Arts.

Press allow and then sign into your EA Account.

Continue following the prompts to redeem your new bundle.

It’s that simple! Now you can enjoy the holiday season with a whole new look.