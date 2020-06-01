Certain Wattson skins don’t go fully invisible when being revived by Mirage in Apex Legends

It seems like Mirage’s gadgets are malfunctioning.

One Apex Legends player encountered a pesky bug yesterday that prevents Wattson from going fully invisible when being revived by a Mirage.

The start of season five was good to Mirage, giving the Holographic Trickster a new passive that makes him and his ally invisible when he’s reviving. But it appears some skins are having trouble becoming completely transparent.

The white and blue lining on the Cyber Security Wattson skin doesn’t go invisible, seemingly noticeable to allies and enemies. Though the rest of her body is invisible, enemies who see the glow can still aim their shots and pick off Mirage while he’s reviving.

Other players have echoed similar sentiments, claiming that there are multiple skins that bug when being revived by Mirage. Players have reported the Cyberpunked Wattson skin to not work properly, as well as one of Bangalore’s skins that show “just a pair of floating glasses.”

One Apex fan joked that Mirage is “already nerfed, before even being nerfed.”

It’s unclear if the bug is on Respawn’s radar already. But if it continues to adversely affect matchmaking, it’ll likely be fixed in the next patch.