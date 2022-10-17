Can you refund gifts in Apex Legends?

To the delight of fans, Respawn Entertainment recently announced that players will be able to gift items to their friends in Apex Legends. Arriving as part of season 15 on Nov. 1, the gifting feature allows players to purchase cosmetics, including legend skins, weapon skins, and more, and send them to people on their friends list. It’s the perfect inclusion for the fast-approaching holiday season.

In the blog post that announced gifting, Respawn revealed that players can only spend Apex Coins on gifts; they can’t be purchased with Legend tokens or crafting metals. Apex Coins are the game’s premium currency. Unlike other currencies, they can be purchased with real money. This revelation has some players wondering if there’s any recourse if things go wrong during the gifting process.

Here’s everything we know about refunding gifts in Apex.

Apex Legends gift refund details

Unfortunately, there is no way to refund or cancel gifts once they’ve been sent. According to the gifting FAQ on Apex publisher EA’s website, gifts cannot be refunded or canceled. This includes attempts to send gifts to a banned account: those whose accounts are not in good standing can’t receive gifts, but the person who sent the gift likely won’t be able to get a refund for it, either. The FAQ implores players to make sure they picked the right friend before they send off their gift.

To send gifts at all, players will need to activate Login Verification on their EA account and will need to have reached at least level 10. Gifts can only be sent to players who have been mutual friends for at least two weeks and players can only send up to five gifts a day. Once the feature goes live on Nov. 1, players will be able to gift items to friends on any platform.