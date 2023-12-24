Best weapons for beginners in Apex Legends

With so many guns to choose from and different playstyles to adopt, what are the best weapons for beginners heading into Apex Legends?

These are our top weapons for beginners in Apex Legends. This list will exclude overpowered weapons from care packages like the Wingman, Bocheck, and Kraber. We acknowledge that the meta shifts favor certain weapons over others, like the burst meta or possible rise of the L-STAR in season 19. But this list will look at the easiest to use in Apex Legends and the quickest to master. Let’s dive in.

Top weapons to use in Apex Legends: Beginner’s guide

Gun skill is important in Apex. For those playing on mouse and keyboard, you may have noticed the sheer amount of submachine gun one-clipping controller players below rank 10 in the game. This is because of the overpowered aim assist that is in constant debate in the Apex Legends community and pro scene.

This, alongside the metas like season 19’s Bangalore smoke and the continuous aggressive playstyles from the casual playerbase makes Apex a somewhat frustrating experience that constantly requires sweating your butt off just to get a top five, especially when you’re just starting to play the game.

There are a ton of powerful weapons in Apex, but a lot of these are difficult to master. As you can see from the stats below, this list is picked by a casual player of Apex and avid watcher of ALGS. If you are wondering what are the best guns to use in Apex based on the easiest to learn and versatility for each legend, these are our top nine weapons for beginners.

R301

The safest choice, R-301 Carbine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The R-301 is our first pick for the easiest assault rifle in Apex Legends. This weapon is brilliant against all ranges, but you’ll find the most success in the mid-range if you are playing on controller. This AR has remained at the top of Apex for seasons, being one of the easiest to control over its heavy assault rifle counterpart, the Flatline.

The R-301 has a typical recoil pattern that shoots upwards which is very easy to control. Unlike other weapons in Apex, the R-301 can also easily be used while hip-firing (so long as your tracking is good). It is fully capable of one-clipping enemies, but it consumes a ton of ammo. Make sure to loot as much ammo as possible (shoot for the 300+ range) if you are using this as your primary weapon and rock a R-99 to complete your loadout.

Flatline

Make the enemies Flatine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Flatline is our next pick, although many may disagree with it being on the list. I personally believe this weapon is more capable of one-clipping and cracking another enemy with a single magazine, unlike the R-301. It’s downside is its more difficult recoil pattern, a unique zig-zag pattern that can be difficult to master. I’ve found that strafing to the left while shooting this weapon helps control the recoil. You’ll want to be unpredictable in your strafe however, as simply walking to the left won’t stop you from being shot at.

The Flatline is a great weapon to master and is lethal in the hands of mouse and keyboard players. It can be used at all ranges, but it is incredibly difficult to use at longer ranges on controller. This is a great weapon to pick up early and master if you are new to Apex.

Hemlok

A menace from afar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next weapon was my go-to for multiple seasons in Apex. The Hemlok is an underrated weapon that only rose in popularity due to the burst meta of the Hemlok, Prowler, and Nemesis. It’s strength lies in its powerful three-burst shot that easily cracks white and blue armor within a single spray. It is a great pick for controller players looking to get picks on an enemy team who are far away. The Hemlok is stronger than the R-301 and Flatline for long range shooting.

The downfall of the Hemlok is the recoil when using times four optics or higher. The two by four can be a crutch for longer range shots, but it’s better to use the times three scope that’s easier to control and adjust if you miss a spray.

Nemesis

Rev that bad boy up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The introduction of the Nemesis in season 16 made it the most powerful weapon in Apex at that time. It’s unique fire rate made it a go-to weapon for those who like the R-301 and Hemlok. It has room for error in case you miss a shot from its decently sized magazine, and the fire rate ramps up when you hold the fire button. The con of this weapon is its hip-firing capabilities. Only those used to this assault rifle can master it close-range and its hip-fire.

This weapon is best used with a three times optic, but even its iron sights work fine when facing a team mid-range. You’ll want a submachine gun as your secondary rather than a shotgun because of the casual player’s aggressive playstyle to full-send anyone they see.

R99

The one-clipping demon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The R-99 remains at the top as one of the best weapons to use in Apex. The R-99 spray is easy to understand, as it simply rises up as you fire. I highly recommend aiming for the chest and slightly pulling down on the analog stick or your mouse to control the recoil rather than aiming for the head. You’ll want to prioritize attachments for this guns over other light weapons, as the R-99 grows in power tremendously with a larger magazine.

You may find this weapon harder to use than the Volt, but once you get used to the recoil, this weapon will be unstoppable. It’s the controller go-to weapon and has the ability to one-clip anyone in a close-range battle. You’ll want the R-99 as soon as possible in a match. It’s all over if another controller player gets it before you.

Volt

Electrify the opposition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Volt is incredibly easy to control. It is the easiest to master and literally feels good as it shoots, and it’s a good first pick over the R-99 if you cannot manage that submachine gun’s recoil. The Volt needs a larger magazine to one-clip enemies, however, as its ammo depletes very quickly without attachments. It is great close- and mid-range, but it doesn’t pack that necessary punch that an R-99 does. However, I’ve found a lot of success with this gun. If you aren’t running double light ammo, add the Volt to your loadout and give it a go.

An important note for this gun is that it doesn’t need an optic to strengthen it. Make sure to use either a digital threat for Bangalore smoke or iron sights to maximize its damage.

Triple Take

Drive the competition insane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of all the marksman rifles, the Triple Take is by far the easiest to handle. The G7 Scout and 30-30 are stronger than the Triple Take, but this rifle is great for players who want versatility in all ranges. Unlike the 30-30 and Scout (which require more dedication and time to learn), the Triple Take can easily be used while hip-firing, acting more like a shotgun than a rifle.

This weapon is best in the hands of more patient players who wait for the armor crack before heading in with a submachine gun or shotgun. It’s not one for the aggressive player, nor the camper. The Triple Take is for a player new to the game but wants to dish out decent damage for their teammates to capitalize off of. If you aren’t comfortable using a sniper rifle or are struggling to master the recoil on the assault rifles, the Triple Take is the weapon for you.

Longbow

Pick them off one by one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best sniper rifle for beginners is the Longbow. While the Sentinel and Charge Rifle are inherently stronger, the Longbow is reminiscent of Halo, Call of Duty, and other FPS game guns. If you are coming to Apex from an FPS background, the Longbow is the perfect sniper rifle for you. It has the fastest firing rate out of the sniper rifles in the game, and packs a punch in each connecting bullet. It is the best weapon in the hands of legends that like to reposition a lot during a fight or kill enemies from afar without over-extending.

The Longbow’s fire rate means you can adjust your aim and track enemies better. There’s also room for error if you miss a few shots. If you wanted a more powerful sniper rifle however, move onto the Sentinel and stock up on those shield cells for 100 plus damage per bullet. This sniper is more powerful with a three times scope on it, but you’ll need to adjust your aim a few notches higher if you are shooting from afar (100+ meters).

Peacekeeper

Will the Gibby meta ever return? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mastiff may be a more appropriate pick for this list over the Peacekeeper due to its inconsistent shots, but for those new to the game, it is best to start with the Peacekeeper. This shotgun remains consistently at the top of the shotgun category, but it is a difficult one to master. You’ll want to charge up it’s first shot by ADS-ing and releasing at the chest or head of your opponent. From there, switch to hip-fire only and avoid ADS-ing. Focus on the large crosshair and place this directly on top of the enemy. Wait until their entire chest is in frame and shoot. This should give you higher damage than rapidly aiming in and panic shooting.

The Peacekeeper may be the most difficult to manage on the list, but it is incredibly strong when those shots connect. If you cannot get your hands on the R-99, the Peacekeeper is a smart pick for the Octanes, Horizons, and Pathfinders of the world.