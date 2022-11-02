Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.

Whether you’re a new Catalyst main looking to deck out your favorite legend or a skin collector who wants to own ’em all, you’ve come to the right place. We’re keeping a running tally of Catalyst’s very best skins, regardless of rarity or release details. Keep reading to see the best of the best cosmetics for the Apex Games’ Defensive Conjurer.

Here are the best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends.

The best Catalyst skins in Apex Legends

Archon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Archon is only an epic rarity skin rather than a legendary, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less gorgeous. This extremely detailed skin uses a variety of materials, from the metallic, reflective bodice to the unearthly glow of her bright blue ferrofluid. It also gives Catalyst’s already colorful hair an upgrade, painting it in hues of pink and purple. This skin is only available as part of the level one premium reward on season 15’s battle pass, so you’ll need to shell out Apex coins to get it.

Suns Up

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Suns Up is a legendary skin available in Catalyst’s launch bundle. It gives the Defensive Conjurer a warm orange huge thanks to its softer cloth components, dramatic arm guards, and stylish headpiece. Catalyst isn’t exactly known for her subtlety, but this skin takes it to an all-new level. If you want to be seen on the battlefield in an ensemble that rivals some of the other, flashier legends, Suns Up is a great choice. Catalyst’s launch bundle also contains a matching legendary Wingman skin.

Legacy of the Ancients

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Not to be outdone by Suns Up, Legacy of the Ancients is another great choice for those who want to style on and outshine their opponents. This legendary skin is simultaneously ancient and futuristic in its details, giving Catalyst snaking tubes of gold and a variety of crescent moon-shaped accents on her armor. Thanks to its crown-like headpiece, it almost makes her look like royalty—a title she very much deserves.

Blood Moon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

While wearing Blood Moon, Catalyst looks like she would be right at home in the world of JRPGs. This skin is all metal and sharp edges; it features plenty of spikes up and down its leg guard and makes her ferrofluid look disturbingly like blood within its tubes. As nothing short of a witch, Catalyst was intimidating, to begin with, but this skin makes it even more apparent. Blood Moon is a great choice for Apex‘s yearly Halloween events.

Arachnophobia

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Arachnophobia proves that even rare skins can have strong visual appeal. If you can’t or don’t want to splash out on an epic or legendary skin for the Defensive Conjurer just yet, this skin is a great alternative. Its red and blue spiderweb pattern looks great next to Catalyst’s existing color scheme, and it’s much more subtle than many of her higher-tier skins. Arachnophobia can be crafted at any time from the Legend menu, too, so you don’t have to worry about a limited period of availability, either.