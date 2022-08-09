Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022

Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.

It has definitely been Apex that started the following of many creators and provided a platform where others could build their own foundations. We recommend keeping an eye out for a few streamers and players who stand out from the rest. You can tell who is great based on their skill, but the best players to watch are entertaining even when they lose.

We have compiled a list of the best streamers and players to watch in 2022 to help you find the right one.

NickMercs

Image via NickMercs Twitter

Nicholas “NickMercs” Kolcheff is not only one of the most popular Apex players but is arguably one of the top streamers to ever come to Twitch. While he never revealed the amount of money he earned from staying with Twitch, he said that it was the biggest deal of his life. That’s a lot of money for someone like NickMercs, and he used that opportunity to switch from Call of Duty to Apex.

It’s hard to deny that NickMercs is a top Apex streamer. Recently, after taking breaks and moving to Apex primarily, he’s lost a good deal of his following, but that doesn’t take away from his popularity. Due to NickMercs’ adamant belief in hard work and his unwillingness to let anyone else do the work for him, he took a while to reach Apex‘s top tier. He’s gotten so good that he reached Apex Predator, and that’s from playing with others who are the same skill level as him.

ImperialHal

Image via Liquid Acie Twitter

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen is a well-known Apex streamer and professional player. He has a large following in his streams, not just because he’s interesting to watch but also because his skill is unmatched. He is the TSM Apex team leader and calls most of the shots during plays. Snip3down and ImperialHal were great partners when he was part of the team. Snip3down could brush off ImperialHal’s loud and angry rants and often respond with jokes.

As a result of the departure of Snip3down, ImperialHal has eased up on his harder leadership, but he is still leading his team to victory. Streamers like ImperialHal are great because they are interesting and can point out where issues are and how the team can improve. He’s been swatted at least three times, which is pretty common for streamers, and now the police know his address so they don’t make a big deal about coming in.

iiTzTimmy

Image via iiTzTimmy Twitter

Timothy “iiTzTimmy” An is an incredibly skilled Apex streamer who proved himself to the Apex community during a 54-hour stream where he dedicated himself to staying up as long as possible to get to Apex Predator rank. Many players have to work hard just to get to Apex Predator, but iiTzTimmy wanted to prove that he could do it while being sleep-deprived. The streamer proved he was pretty much one of the best players on Apex and gained a huge following when he finished.

During his 54-hour stream, he had a ton of help from notable Apex streamers like NickMercs and his fair share of stream snipers. Whether iiTzTimmy will stay in Apex or not, he’ll be forever associated with the 54-hour stream. Although, a lot of that has to do with the fact that iiTzTimmy is particularly aggressive when playing.

aceu

Image via aceu Twitter

Brandon “aceu” Winn was once a CS:GO player but retired and moved on to streaming Apex, where he has gained a large following. Aceu is often referred to as the older half-brother of iiTzTimmy because of their similar appearances. Despite their differences, iiTzTimmy acts a lot more silly and rarely has a serious attitude in his streams, while aceu remains professional most of the time. Fortunately, Apex isn’t as serious as CS:GO, so aceu can relax a bit, but watching his streams, it’s clear he hasn’t lost his touch.

HusKerrs

Image via HusKerrs Twitter

Jordan “HusKerrs” Thomas is a retired Apex pro who left the game entirely. HusKerrs is usually in Call of Duty now, but it seems like he’s returning to Apex. He’s been streaming a lot more and recently tweeted about feeling a bit more like he wants to return to Apex since Warzone isn’t really vibing with him.

While HusKerrs is well known for his time in Apex, he is also known for having issues with other Apex streamers, notably NickMercs. It returned last year with NickMercs being called out by HusKerrs’ girlfriend, P90Princess, on Twitter, relaunching drama between the two streamers.

If HusKerrs does return to Apex completely, it will undoubtedly lead to more confrontations between NickMercs and him, but at least it can be resolved in-game with shootouts.

sweetdreams

Image via sweetdreams Twitter

Christopher “sweetdreams” Sexton streams Apex but is also an esports pro for NRG. Although his skill level is high, the game’s competitive nature never interferes with his stream or the environment he strives to create.

Sweet is generally calm and even, rarely getting angry or enraged over anything. The calm atmosphere sweet creates while playing professionally will be replaced by one of serious competition when he plays in tournaments, so he knows how to balance his personality with a game face often seen on esports pros.

Daltoosh

Image via Daltoosh Twitter

Dalton “Daltoosh” Hester has a diverse skillset when it comes to streaming. He not only plays Apex as a streamer but also commentates and is a caster for the tournaments. He has been the commentator for many Apex tournaments that his team, TSM, has been in. This gives him a lot of insight into how other players think and react.

Daltoosh is best known for being a streamer for TSM, but he’s at the level of my pro players.

ShivFPS

Image via ShivFPS Twitter

Shivam “ShivFPS” Patel was well known for his beard, which has been growing back nicely since he shaved last year. It is well known that ShivFPS can get out of hand when it comes to cheaters or people who exploit the game’s mechanics. It has gotten him in trouble before, but everyone loves it when Shiv goes on long angry rants against those hackers. Since ShivFPS exposes the hackers, fans could argue that he actually makes the community safer by bringing them to light.

NiceWigg

Image via NIceWigg Twitter

Jack “NiceWigg” Martin is a streamer and content creator for 100 Thieves but is known to play with other big Apex streamers for content. Many like him for his content, as he’s pretty funny and down to earth, but a great feature is how much of a family person he is. His mom often appears in his streams, and most viewers call her MamaWigg in the chat.

He still plays in tournaments, despite no longer being an esports pro, and does a great job. He is also a great caster and uses his likable and happy personality to keep players returning to his streams.

CouRageJD

Image via CouRageJD Twitter

Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop comes to Apex a lot less than he used to. He likes to come into games when new things come in to show to his audience, but he has made a notable stamp on Apex.

CouRageJD became the point of conversation when he first reached the Apex Predator rank. Many other players and pros were not happy seeing it, mostly because of how he got it. CouRageJD played with two other Apex Predators, who seemingly did most of the work to get him to their rank. His screenshot showed that he had zero kills and seven assists when he reached the rank, which caught the attention of others. There seemed to be a pattern where he mostly received assists during his matches, which caused an uproar. In the end, rank is all that matters, and he got it.

taxi2g

Image via Taxi2gTwitter

TSvend-Erik “Taxi” Høegh is a great Apex streamer to watch because he is at the esports pro level but will often go with funny situations just to see where they go. He intentionally killed his partner by exploiting a wall glitch, leaving them outside the circle while he watched them die. He eventually brought them back to life after their card came out, but he had a lot of fun beforehand. It’s always nice to see streamers act like regular people and laugh at the absurdity of these situations rather than always being serious about winning.

Nokokopuffs

Image via Nokokopuffs Twitter

Christian “Nokokopuffs” Feliciano is a TSM content creator who also played competitively. He is not the most aggressive player, which keeps him from working well with some other Apex players who are. Fans call Nokokopuffs “Koko” since his name is a play on “cocoa puffs,” the cereal, and it’s more endearing to allude more to that part of the name.

Notably, he once spoke about playing with iiTzTimmy, known for his playstyle that relies more on attacking than defending, and there was a clear disconnect between the two strategies. Even though Nokokopuffs isn’t as aggressive as many other players, he still works well as part of an Apex team.