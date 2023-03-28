Best ALC settings for Apex Legends

The best settings give you the crispest aim possible, and Apex Legends requires pinpoint accuracy to take down each and every enemy in your way. Players can scavenge loot boxes for an extended magazine that’ll make spraying all the easier, but if you’re stuck with the lowest-tiered weapon slots, you’ll need the best aim you can get.

All the settings in Apex can be confusing, and for all you players stuck in the weeds, Dot Esports has you covered.

There are a ton of settings to dive headfirst into if you’re looking to win, but one particular setting can have a massive impact on the smoothness of your aim.

What are the best ALC settings in Apex?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Before you get changing your ALC settings, don’t forget to take your FOV into consideration. This will impact your sensitivity and whenever you change your FOV, so will too your sens.

Here are the settings you’ll need to change in Apex:

Deadzone

Your deadzone controls the speed of your input from your controller to the game. This means if you push a button or move your analog stick, it’ll move faster the lower your deadzone is. The issue is if you have an older controller, you might get a stick-drift if you lower it to its minimum. To combat this, increase it until it’s no longer drifting.

Outer Threshold

Test out what feels comfortable for you in your outer threshold. Fortunately, it only goes from one to three percent, so you won’t have to test a ridiculous amount of times.

Response Curve

This setting will greatly impact your accuracy. Depending on what your response curve is set to, this setting will affect how fast your crosshair moves after you’ve moved your analog stick. The lower it is, the more linear it is. If you’re looking for mouse-like aim, have your setting as low as possible. Really though, anywhere from one to 10 response curve is appropriate.

Optic Settings

An effective way to use your optic settings is by gradually increasing the multiplier as your increase the zoom. The best way is to leave the settings at 1.2x or 1.4x. Keep your iron sights at one.

Yaw Speed and Pitch Speed

The yaw speed impacts the way you look left and right. It’s recommended to keep your yaw speed at 300. The pitch speed affects the way a player looks up and down, keeping this at 200 is the sweet spot. Keeping both pitch speed and yaw speed at the same level feels more like a mouse and keyboard. It’s recommended you keep the “turning extra pitch” and “turning extra yaw” at zero. This also goes for turning ramp-up time and delay.