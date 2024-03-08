Category:
Apex Legends

Backlash as cheating accusations against all-women ALGS Challenger finalists debunked

The Apex community rebels against an alleged witch hunt.
Image of Hannah Marie ZT
Hannah Marie ZT
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 11:44 pm
Graphic with three 3d-rendered characters representing the members of Apex Legends team Insomnia
Graphic by @TheCodfatherOg

After making history as the first all-women Apex Legends team to reach an ALGS Challenger Circuit Final, team Insomnia was accused of wall-hacking by a user on X (formerly Twitter) user named Adayumz, who cited a private source.

Recommended Videos

The evidence has today been dismantled, with Adayumz and their “sources” coming under fire for the suggestion julieantic, Selenaa2k, and Envy had cheated in their victorious Apex matches.

Graphic displaying the names of team Insomnia's players, WhyEnvy, Selenaa2k, and Julieantic
The dynamic trio celebrate their identity as a competitive women’s Apex team as well as Challenger Circuit players. Image via Insomnia on X (formerly Twitter)

The user in question, Adayumz, is known for exposing Apex cheaters, with the cheater-hunter’s most famous case being a cheater’s Discord channel he outed in December 2023. Although most in the Apex fandom were glad to be rid of the underground community he exposed, reactions to his Insomnia accusations have been far more condemnatory.

Apex fans nearly immediately questioned the proposed cheating evidence when it was first shared online, with some identifying that vital context had been omitted. The clip Adayumz suggested contained cheating evidence was taken during a fight, with the main claims being the Insomnia team knew a Bangalore player was hidden behind a rock.

However, when the unclipped video was shared, it quickly became evident that the Insomnia players were swinging around to view the position where the Bangalore player had last been spotted. The player was still in that area, so they were able to aim and shoot quickly.

This, many Apex fans soon said, was just good game sense; the ability to intuitively understand mechanics and strategy with high levels of situational awareness.

The backlash took aim at one particular claim from Adayumz, who had suggested “multiple t1 [tier one] players and t1 coaches” had also agreed there was cheating in play. Adayumz did not clarify who these tier-one figures were or what they had said to confirm his allegations, and many high-tier Apex figures have since defended Insomnia. Alex “coldjyn” Nicholls and LGND coach Nihil, Oxygen analyst SomeoneWhoLeaks, Sentinels pro Rkn and Moist Esprots pro Wxltzy have all since pointed out the unsupported nature of Adayumz’s claims.

Outside the ALGS Challenger Circuit, Insomnia also competes in women-only Apex series. The women who play alongside them were quick to leap to their defence, with Luminosity Gaming’s Gabs reminding others she has seen “envy” (who bore the brunt of accusations) “grind hours to get to where she is.”

The final nail in Adayumz’s claims coffin came from Conor Ford, the face of Apex‘s anti-cheat software, a.k.a. RSPN_Hideouts. Under the accusing clip, the Respawn dev wrote: “You are wrong and the way you went about this is wrong. None of this is blatant, especially with edited clips. Do better and uplift each other rather than whatever this is.”

Insomnia's Challenger Circuit Final results, including three top-five placements
Insomnia’s Challenger Circuit performance has been highly praised, especially due to their three top-five placements. Image via Insomnia on X (formerly Twitter)

Many have also pointed out an all-female Apex squad has been subject to a claim of cheating after making history as the first women-only team to reach the Challenger Finals, indicating some may be intentionally attempting to disparage their stunning achievement. Following some Apex fans suggesting as much under Adayumz’s posts, the cheat-hunter reposted a tweet from elsewhere on X that states, “So I don’t really watch women’s MMA, but if I do, I always root for the ugly one. Life is hard for an ugly woman.”

While community consensus favors Insomnia, Adayumz has kept the original post live and continues to mock or retaliate against those debunking the clip. However, most fans seem to agree with Julieantics: Envy appears to be owed an apology.

related content
Read Article EA wants to expand Apex Legends ‘beyond traditional battle royale’ with more ways to play
Apex Legends Valkyrie aiming down sights
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
EA wants to expand Apex Legends ‘beyond traditional battle royale’ with more ways to play
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 7, 2024
Read Article NAVI returns to ALGS after one year break, signs recently released Vexed Gaming roster 
Matej "MaTaFe" Fekonja at the 2023 Split Two ALGS Playoffs
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
NAVI returns to ALGS after one year break, signs recently released Vexed Gaming roster 
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Mar 6, 2024
Read Article ALGS pros call for LAN invites ahead of playoffs to avoid visa issues—again
Kiryl "9impulse" Kostsiu of Aurora Gaming at the 2023 ALGS Championship.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
ALGS pros call for LAN invites ahead of playoffs to avoid visa issues—again
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article EA wants to expand Apex Legends ‘beyond traditional battle royale’ with more ways to play
Apex Legends Valkyrie aiming down sights
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
EA wants to expand Apex Legends ‘beyond traditional battle royale’ with more ways to play
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 7, 2024
Read Article NAVI returns to ALGS after one year break, signs recently released Vexed Gaming roster 
Matej "MaTaFe" Fekonja at the 2023 Split Two ALGS Playoffs
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
NAVI returns to ALGS after one year break, signs recently released Vexed Gaming roster 
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Mar 6, 2024
Read Article ALGS pros call for LAN invites ahead of playoffs to avoid visa issues—again
Kiryl "9impulse" Kostsiu of Aurora Gaming at the 2023 ALGS Championship.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
ALGS pros call for LAN invites ahead of playoffs to avoid visa issues—again
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Mar 5, 2024
Author
Hannah Marie ZT