Back to basics: Apex Legends player shows how useful Wraith’s kit can be

In a recent match that has the Apex Legends community buzzing, a player reminded everyone how useful Wraith’s abilities can be in the final zone, especially her ‘Into the Void’ tactical ability.

During the game’s intense final moments, the player cleverly used the ability to phase out of existence, dodging the damage ticks from the closing zone. This move gave them a big edge, allowing them to outlast the last remaining opponent. Even if the other player tried to use a med kit, it would have taken too long, so it wouldn’t have helped.

Lots of players mentioned that the Wraith player could have avoided taking damage from zone ticks even longer by using the Dimensional Rift ability. This would have given them a few more seconds without getting hurt by the shrinking zone. It’s something star players like ImperialHal do all the time. However, it wasn’t needed in this case.

Wraith is still a top choice for many players this season. She’s picked in 8.2 percent of lobbies, which is the fourth-highest, with only Bangalore, Pathfinder, and Octane picked more. She is great because she can move around quickly in fights, and as this player showed, there are creative ways to use her powers.

Earlier this year, the developers also made Dimensional Rift even better. She has been able to run faster and go farther when using it. She’s been in an excellent place ever since and continues to be one of the most popular and useful legends on the battlefield, regardless of the map.

