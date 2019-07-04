Artist creates amazing Apex Legends inspired sneakers for Octane, Wraith, and more

The Apex Legends community has shown that it can be one of the most creative when it comes to cosplays, but one artist has made a new combination between the characters of Kings Canyon and the world of sneakers.

Chris Le, a graphic designer, has taken the various designs and color schemes of some of the game’s legends and applied them to various different sneakers. His latest creation, for example, was a crossover between Octane and Nike’s Air Max 90s. The shoe featured the character’s original neon green and black colorway, along with some teeth drawn on the side and some tubes on the back.

This isn’t the first time that Le has made a Nike and Apex combination, though. He’s also made some amazing mock-ups of the Nike’s Air Force One shoe with the colorway for Wraith’s legendary skin, Quarantine 722.

Le has several shoes that follow the themes of the game’s resident healing support, Lifeline, and also the robotic blue and yellow tones of Pathfinder. They all reflect the theme well and could be a great custom piece if actually created.

The artist has created some great pop culture shoes alongside his Apex-themed Nikes. One amazing shoe he made actually looks like the Infinity Gauntlet from the Avengers franchise, complete with the Infinity Stones decorated around the shoe.

You can check out the rest of his work on his Instagram.