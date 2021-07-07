Apex’s Arenas to make competitive tier one debut at BLAST Titans

Apex Legends’ Arenas is making its tier-one debut this month at BLAST Titans, the organizer revealed today. The biggest teams in Europe will square off in the new mode during the second weekend of the tournament, from July 31 to Aug. 1, after three days of competition in battle royale.

The first weekend of BLAST Titans runs between July 23 and 25, when 40 teams will square off for a share of the €40,000 (roughly $47,000) prize pool in battle royale. Matches will take place in World’s Edge as the primary map with the floating city of Olympus as a secondary venue.

The top 20 teams in the first weekend advance to the Arenas part of the competition, between July 31 and Aug. 1. The top eight teams move onto the final day, when they will square off against each other in best-of-five matchups to crown the winner. Seeding for the first day of Arenas is based on teams’ performance during the battle royale portion of the tournament.

BLAST Titans will feature a star-studded cast with big-name teams from Europe, including the top-ranked teams in the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Championship. Squads the likes of SCARZ Europe, Fire Beavers, SoloQgoats, UNDERRATED, Gambit, and Alliance will join the fray alongside 10 invited wildcard teams and another 10 ranked through open qualifiers.

BLAST Titans is the first major tournament to feature Arenas and BLAST’s first foray into Apex after a stellar run in CS:GO. The competition will air on the organizer’s Twitch channel.