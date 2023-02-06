Apex’s anniversary event returns in season 16, offering heirloom shards and a ton of free rewards

With Apex Legends’ next season—aptly titled Revelry—focusing on its identity as a celebration of the battle royale’s four year journey, it’s no wonder that it will also release alongside an Anniversary Collection Event on Feb. 14.

Respawn is bringing back what’s worked best in previous iterations of the event, offering up some free rewards created by the community, thematic cosmetics that provide matching skins for full squads, and Heirloom Shards as the final bonus on top of it all.

Players that have been around for previous anniversary celebrations will be familiar with the format. The reward tracker that’s filled with the event’s free rewards will once again contain skins created in partnership with community fan artists after the success of such collaborations in previous years.

Newer players will also get some additional free goodies in the form of login rewards for the first two weeks of the season. From Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, players that log into Apex will receive Crypto and a Crypto Thematic Pack for free. Then, from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, they can also grab both Ash and an associated Thematic Pack for her as well.

The Collection Event itself isn’t planning to shake up the formula that’s worked for Apex so far, offering a store with 24 event-themed cosmetics for players to purchase.

What’s most exciting for players is that Respawn is once again going to offer a full set of Heirloom Shards during this event, even though they remained coy on how exactly the Heirloom Shards will be obtained when asked about it at a recent press event. It’s fair to assume that it will more than likely work as it did the last time they were available, offered up as a completion reward for buying up the full Anniversary Collection Event.

With season 16 itself playing into the celebratory occasion, the anniversary event will extend to the maps in rotation as well. Across World’s Edge, Broken Moon, and Storm Point, celebratory decorations like balloons and bunting are strung up in various locations to give the atmosphere an appropriately exciting feel. There are no major map updates coming with gameplay effects this time around, with all of these little touches only being added as cosmetic details.

“We even added an air show to celebrate,” said Jeff Shaw, Apex’s Lead Map Designer. “This season, at the start of each match, jets will fly by overhead leaving colorful smoke trails in the sky.”

One temporary addition that will have a more tangible impact on gameplay flow is the return of everyone’s favorite flying boat—Mirage Voyage. Renamed “Mirage à Trois,” the limited-time POI will be present on all three battle royale maps for the duration of season 16 before disappearing again when the season comes to a close. “The boat has been upgraded,” Shaw also noted. “It features some new elements, including a dance floor and a golden mermirage masthead.”

Players will be able to explore everything that the Apex Legends’ fourth anniversary has to offer when season 16 goes live on Feb. 14.